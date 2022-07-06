This September, Prime Video is bringing fans back to Middle Earth with the prequel series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series has fans, new and old, excited and theorizing about what historic characters from the series' expansive lore, created by iconic fantasy author J. R. R. Tolkien, might show up. Now, a new teaser, exclusive to Prime Video members, gives fans something new to talk about: a meteor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the original film trilogy. The Second Age began as a time of peace in Middle Earth. That is until the Rings of Power were forged and the Dark Lord Sauron rose to power. The series is said to chronicle those events, giving fans of the films a deep look at one of the most consequential times in the series' history.

In the short minute-long teaser, fans manage to get a lot to talk about. It opens up with some gorgeous landscape shots before cutting to Lenny Henry, as Sadoc Burrows, a hobbit created for the series, who then claims “the skies are strange.” We then see a meteor streak across the sky over various landmarks of Middle Earth like the kingdoms of Elves, Men, and Dwarves. We also see a variety of characters looking up at it like Benjamin Walker as the Elf High King Gil-Galad, Owain Arthur as the Dwarven Prince Durin IV, and even some Ents (the race of talking trees) before the meteor crashes down. The teaser ends with letting fans know a full trailer is coming on July 14.

This mysterious meteorite already has fans speculating what it might be. The original lore has nothing about a meteorite crashing into Middle Earth during The Second Age. Even the most devoted fan is as in the dark as anyone else. The only true way to solve the mystery is to survive the agonizing wait for the series’ long-awaited release. Nazanin Boniadi, Cynthia Addai-Robinson,

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to have an expansive ensemble cast full of characters new and old to even the most devoted fans. Henry, Walker, and Arthur are set to be joined by Morfydd Clark, Maxim Baldry, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Simon Merrells, Charles Edwards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ian Blackburn, Beau Cassidy, Kip Chapman, Amelie Child-Villiers, and many, many more. It is really anyone's guess who they might all be playing.

Watch the new teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power here, only on Prime Video and check out the next on July 14. The series begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video on September 2.

Check out the teaser below: