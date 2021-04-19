The new Bilbo Baggins adventures is just one of many ways the MMORPG is celebrating its anniversary.

After the recent news that Amazon canceled its The Lord of the Rings MMORPG, The Lord of the Rings Online has announced the game will be celebrating its 14th anniversary this month with new adventures featuring our beloved hobbit, Bilbo Baggins. From April 21 to May 11, players can celebrate with in-game festival activities, milestone rewards based on how long the user has been playing the game, and more.

Preceding the festivities on April 19 is update 29.5, which includes “Further Adventures” content and legendary server wastes for VIP players. “Further Adventures” is a collection of missions that will reveal new stories about Bilbo and his fantastical tales. The content is free for VIPs and costs 495 LOTRO points for all other players. Between now and May 9th, players can use the code SAVEBILBO to play the missions free of charge for a limited time.

Lord of the Rings Online has shown impressive longevity and cultivated a passionate fanbase over its 14 years thus far. The iconic MMORPG from Standing Stone Games has carved out a reputation for itself as one of the most underrated MMORPGs ever made and - in a sea of many mediocre The Lord of the Rings games - stands out as one of the better uses of the IP since the original trilogy of films.

The MMO’s 14th anniversary celebration plans show how active and dedicated its servers still are. The level cap will be increased on The Lord of the Rings Online’s legendary server, which is exclusive to VIPs, allowing players to experience level 105 content up to the Black Gates of Mordor. This includes the battle outside Minas Tirath, the March of the King to the Black Gate, and the fighting outside the Black Gate.

The Further Adventures of Bilbo Baggins update will be available starting April 21.

