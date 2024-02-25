The Big Picture Tolkien's original ending includes the "Scouring of the Shire," a crucial chapter often omitted from adaptations.

For many fans who grew up with The Lord of the Rings films, the entire point of the Fellowship's mission was to destroy the One Ring and defeat the titular Dark Lord once and for all. Of course, this is a major part of the narrative and arguably even the most important trial and triumph of Frodo's journey. Yet, there's more to the story than just that. At the end of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Return of the King, the high fantasy author crafts a different finale to the hobbit's quest that no official adaptation––live-action or otherwise––has properly translated to the screen. If you haven't read Tolkien's epic novels, consider this your final spoiler warning...

J.R.R. Tolkien's Original Ending to 'The Lord of the Rings' Isn't What You'd Expect

If you thought Peter Jackson's ending to The Lord of the Rings was drawn out, you clearly haven't spent much time with the original text. A master of worldbuilding, Tolkien takes his time with the final chapters of The Return of the King, with five chapters between when Frodo and Sam stand victorious at Mount Doom (with Aragorn and his forces distracting Sauron at the Black Gate) and when the four hobbits––including Merry and Pippin––return to their homeland in the Shire. In that time, ​​​Aragorn is crowned king, Éowyn and Faramir become an item, Théoden is buried, Éomer becomes king of Rohan, and Aragorn and Arwen are married. The falling action here is spectacular, and even Legolas and Gimli set off on their own post-war adventure. While much of this is covered in the extended edition of the films, the novel's ending isn't quite the blissful and idealistic return home that our heroes would've hoped for. In fact, Frodo and his friends find out that all that was beautiful in the Shire has been turned into something that's even "worse than Mordor."

Called "The Scouring of the Shire," this penultimate chapter echoes the entire Lord of the Rings campaign in one fell swoop. When the hobbits come upon the border of their homeland via the Brandywine Bridge, they meet the new Shiriffs (Tolkien's version of Hobbit sheriffs), who eventually try to arrest the four members of the famed Fellowship of the Ring. Discovering that many of the trees and beautiful aspects of nature have been ripped up in favor of ugly buildings and industrialization, the hobbits decide to overthrow the new government. Under the leadership of a man named "Sharkey," the new government is full of many rules and horrid features. Sam convinces Tom Cotton and his sons to help find like-minded hobbits, and Merry and Pippin (who have since grown into the tallest of the little folk due to drinking from the Ent-draught) lead their own campaign, the Battle of Bywater, which is successful in overthrowing the ruffians who have come in to enforce Sharkey's law.

Eventually returning to Bag End, which has since been taken over by one of Frodo's turncoat kin, the hobbits encounter Sharkey himself, who turns out to be the former White Wizard Saruman, devoid of most of his power. Aided by Greema Wormtongue, Saruman hoped to turn the Shire into the new Isengard, and he even had Wormtongue kill "Chief" Lotho Sackville-Baggins. While the hobbits debate what to do with him, Frodo tells Saruman to leave, only for the former Wizard to attempt to kill the young Hobbit. Thankfully, Frodo's chain-mail breaks Saruman's knife, but even then, Frodo (who never engaged in the battle to reclaim the Shire, instead letting Merry lead) tells Sam not to kill him. He even tells Wormtongue he can stay. But after bad-mouthing his servant, Saruman calls Wormtongue to his side, only for the man to slaughter the Wizard (and then be killed by archers himself).

"The Scouring of the Shire" Was Inspired by Tolkien's Childhood Experiences

Now, that may seem like a more depressing way to end The Lord of the Rings, but the story doesn't quite end there. The hobbits immediately get to work at remaking the Shire as it was meant to be. "The clearing up certainly needed a lot of work, but it took less time than Sam had feared," the opening line of the final chapter, "The Grey Havens," notes. After that, much of what we know from the film adaptations comes to pass. Sam is married to Rosie Cotton (though their love story is better set up in "The Scouring of the Shire" chapter), Merry and Pippin become pillars of the community, and Frodo leaves Middle-earth for the Gray Havens (alongside Bilbo and Gandalf). All is well, and thus ends The Lord of the Rings. But if that's how it was going to end anyway, why did J.R.R. Tolkien add this portion to the novel?

While many have claimed that "The Scouring of the Shire" is a direct allegory for Great Britain in the aftermath of World War II, that wasn't quite the case. According to the author (who had previously served in the First World War), The Lord of the Rings "is neither allegorical nor topical." In fact, Tolkien detested allegory in most forms––much to his friend C.S. "Jack" Lewis' dismay––and generally preferred "history, true or feigned, with its varied applicability to the thought and experience of readers" (per the Forward to the Second Edition of The Fellowship of the Ring). Tolkien compared the hideousness of his youth in 1914 to the more contemporary age of 1939, noting that neither was necessarily worse than the other: it was all bad. Doubtless, this was part of his inspiration for "The Scouring of the Shire" in the first place, something he would later emphasize.

"It has been supposed by some that 'The Scouring of the Shire' reflects the situation in England at the time when I was finishing my tale. It does not," Tolkien penned. "It is an essential part of the plot, foreseen from the outset, though in the event modified by the character of Saruman as developed in the story without, need I say, any allegorical significance or contemporary political reference whatsoever." But, just because Tolkien held to his convictions concerning allegory didn't mean there wasn't any basis in his own experience. "It has indeed some basis in experience, though slender (for the economic situation was entirely different), and much further back. The country in which I lived in childhood was being shabbily destroyed before I was ten, in days when motor-cars were rare objects (I had never seen one) and men were still building suburban railways." This penultimate chapter of The Return of the King may not be an allegory, but Tolkien's personal experience with the devastation of war made a mark on him at an early age, one he'd revisit through Frodo's final adventure.

'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy Referenced Tolkien's Original Ending but Didn't Commit to Adapting It

Although "The Scouring of the Shire" tragically doesn't occur in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings films, the filmmaker echoed the original ending throughout the trilogy, particularly in his extended edition of The Return of the King. In the final confrontation between Saruman (Christopher Lee) and our heroes at the destruction of Isengard, the White Wizard is still killed brutally by Wormtongue (Brad Dourif). Just as Frodo attempts to reason with Saruman in the book, so does Gandalf Gandalf (Ian McKellen) here in the film, but it's too late. Additionally, Théoden (Bernard Hill) stands in Frodo's place when appealing to Wormtongue, hoping to remove him from the defeated Wizard's power. It doesn't work, and just like in the novel, Wormtongue is killed by an archer, though in this case by Legolas (Orlando Bloom) rather than a band of hobbits.

Additionally, in The Fellowship of the Ring, when Frodo (Elijah Wood) encounters Galadriel (Cate Blanchet), he looks into her mirror to see what could happen if Sauron's forces are not defeated. Looking into her mirror, he sees a future where the Shire is in flames, as orcs and other ruffians run wild and free, and hobbits are slaughtered. This is likely a reference to that infamous anticlimax at the end of J.R.R. Tolkien's novel and is by far the best look at the effects of the "scouring" that director Peter Jackson ever gave us. Of course, with Frodo's victory in destroying the One Ring and Middle-earth saved from the Dark Lord's evil reign, this event never occurred in this version of the story, and Saruman was killed long before he could make his way northward to the Shire. The end of The Return of the King retains some elements, such as Sam's (Sean Astin) interest in Rosie Cotton (Sarah McLeod), but otherwise falls short of adapting this part of the novel.

But while Jackson's trilogy failed to bring "The Scouring of the Shire" to life, there was another Lord of the Rings production that took an extra step to include this ending in their version. The Finnish miniseries Hobitit was an adaptation of Tolkien's three-part high fantasy epic (albeit on a significantly lower budget) that told the story in nine parts in 1993, a decade before Jackson's Return of the King hit theaters. Here, in the final episode, "Vapautus" (translated to "Liberation" in English), the four hobbits return to the Shire and are forced to fight for their freedom. It's sort of shoe-horned in at the end, with much of the episode focused on the conflict between Frodo and Gollum on Mount Doom, but it more-or-less attempts to capture the spirit of Tolkien's original ending.

'The Return of the King's Original Ending Is Important to the Hobbit's Journey in 'The Lord of the Rings'

Although J.R.R. Tolkien was clear that "The Scouring of the Shire" was "essential to the plot," Peter Jackson (and Rankin/Bass before him) opted to remove it from the final product. But is this warranted? Well, no, it isn't. In many ways, this final hurdle the four hobbits must go through is the culmination of everything they learned on their journey. For Merry and Pippin, the courage and skills they've developed are best put to use here, and Merry becomes a leader within his community. For Sam, he recognizes that he has waited too long to settle down and thus fights for his home and future. And for Frodo, well, Frodo's pacifism is a result of all the bloodshed he's seen along the way, often as a result of protecting him. Since he was given another chance after taking the Ring for himself, he offers the same to Saruman, who foolishly rejects it, resulting in his death.

These elements bring The Lord of the Rings full circle, and in many ways, "The Scouring of the Shire" mirrors the Fellowship's initial quest, just in reverse. Instead of leaving the Shire in their efforts to destroy the One Ring, they return to save and restore the Shire from the dark power that corrupted it. If so much of The Lord of the Rings was about destruction, the penultimate chapter represents the resurrection of what is true and good and beautiful. While Jackson's films are excellent without it, there's a reason Tolkien included this in the first place, and it deserves to be properly adapted in the future.

