We all know that Pippin (Billy Boyd) can be a handful in The Lord of the Rings. He has a deathly mix of curiosity, clumsiness, and poor judgment that often puts the Fellowship of the Ring in trouble, like that time when he awakens all of Moria. Or that time he reveals Frodo's (Elijah Wood) identity in Bree. Or that time in Minas Tirith when he pledges his services to Denethor (John Noble). There are too many to count, but one of his mistakes ends up being really helpful, especially for Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) as they infiltrate Mordor. Yes, we're talking about when he uses the Palantír in The Return of the King.

Sauron Gets To Look Inside Pippin’s Mind Because of the Palantír

Pippin found the Palantír of Orthanc in the mud in Isengard and has been curious about it ever since, but Gandalf (Ian McKellen) immediately takes it away and hides it, so no one can do anything careless with it. Naturally, now Pippin has to see the orb, so, when everyone's asleep in Edoras, he sees the chance and takes it. What Pippin doesn't understand is that he was drawn to it, because the Palantír connects to Sauron himself. So looking into the Palantír is actually opening a door for Sauron to look back.

Pippin gets a glimpse of Sauron's plan to attack Minas Tirith, but Sauron also gets to look into Pippin's mind, and attempts to extract whatever information he can. By then, Sauron only knows that a Hobbit named Baggins has something to do with the One Ring’s whereabouts because Gollum (Andy Serkis) told him, but he doesn't have the full picture. He doesn’t know who Baggins is, for example, so that's the information he is trying to extract from Pippin. Fortunately, as Pippin tells Gandalf, he didn't reveal anything.

Sauron was certainly not expecting any contact through that particular Palantír, so, when Pippin got it, a priceless opportunity presented itself to the Dark Lord. What Sauron doesn't know is that Pippin is actually the Hobbit who knows the least, because he really isn't all that trustworthy. Plus, Pippin likes to drink and smoke a lot, so his mind is probably also not the clearest one of the Fellowship. Imagine Sauron's confusion at getting a surprise peek into that mind.

Thanks to Pippin, Sauron Thinks Aragorn Has the One Ring