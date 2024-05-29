Although the genre had existed long before him (and myths and folklore even longer than that), J.R.R. Tolkien was truly the father of modern fantasy. The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings crystallized the archetypes and plot lines that practically every fantasy writer since it is either borrowing from or consciously rejecting. The books' influence is due to their intricate world-building, compelling characters, and vivid takes on figures like wizards and dragons. But they're also simply phenomenally written; Tolkien knew how to turn a phrase.

His writing is often lyrical, matching the high fantasy setting. It borrows from classic English literature, giving the words an almost Shakespearean feel. In particular, Tolkien loved to use rhyme, alliteration, and colorful imagery. As a result, the series has produced countless iconic quotes: "You shall not pass!", "One does not simply walk into Mordor", "I am no man", "For Frodo", "My precious!", "One ring to rule them all". However, many of the less famous lines are also beautifully written and rich in meaning. They reveal more about a character or neatly express a thought. Here are some of Lord of the Ring's most underrated quotes.

10 "A red sun rises. Blood has been spilled this night."

Legolas, The Two Towers

Image via New Line Cinema

LoTR's Elves tend to speak poetically (sometimes annoyingly cryptically) and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) is no exception. He delivers several great bits of dialogue, like, "The stars are veiled. Something stirs in the East" and "This forest is old. Very old. Full of memories... and anger". Another one is this observation he makes early in The Two Towers as he, Aragon (Viggo Mortensen), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) are chasing after the orcs that have kidnapped Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd).

Literally, Legolas is commenting on the red haze caused by the orcs burning the bodies of those they have slain. But the line also works more metaphorically as a comment on the violence that has been perpetrated. Plus, it simply sounds great thanks to its punchiness and the alliteration of 'red' and 'rises'. It's like something lifted straight out of Macbeth. The quote also seems like a reference to the saying "Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky in morning, sailor's warning".

9 "Even the smallest person can change the course of the future."

Galadriel, The Fellowship of the Ring

Image via New Line Cinema

Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), the lady of Lothlórien, is a font of wisdom. She has seen a lot over the course of her long life and knows a lot about human (and nonhuman) nature. She narrates the opening monologue and shares many pieces of advice, most of which have significance for life in general rather than just the story. Like Legolas, she speaks in metaphors. For example, she has memorable lines like "The quest stands upon a knife edge".

Her quote here refers specifically to Frodo (Elijah Wood), who becomes the unlikely Ringbearer and hope of all Middle-earth. He has no magic or combat skills, yet his courage and pure heart mean he is more resistant than anyone to the Ring's corruption. "Even the strongest in body still have weaknesses in their hearts," Galadriel observes. Her line also reads as a statement on the power of ordinary people to effect great change.

8 "There will be no dawn for men."

Saruman, The Two Towers

Image via New Line Cinema

Saruman (Christopher Lee) speaks this line while delivering a saber-rattling speech to the Uruk-hai of Isengard. The address mimics the imagery and patterns of many war speeches in literature, as well as real addresses by generals and politicians. Peter Jackson's aesthetic for the scene also draws on fascist iconography. However, where Aragorn's speech to the soldiers outside the Black Gate is positive, emphasizing self-sacrifice and the fight for what is right, Saruman's speech is simply about power.

"This night, the land will be stained with the blood of Rohan [...] Leave none alive. To war!" he says, whipping the army into a frenzy. This quote is also an interesting parallel to Aragorn's line "A day may come [...] when the age of men comes crashing down, but it is not this day!" Saruman's monologue feels like a reference to "Cry 'Havoc!' and let slip the dogs of war" from Julius Caesar, while Aragorn channels the energy of Henry V's "Once more unto the breach, dear friends".

7 "They have a cave troll."

Boromir, The Fellowship of the Ring

Image via New Line Cinema

The flawed, tragic Boromir (Sean Bean) gets a bevy of fantastic lines, from the comedic to the heartrending. On the lighter end of the spectrum is this exasperated comment after bolting the door to the oncoming Orc army in Moria and noticing that they are using a troll as a war beast. LoTR's PG-13 Rating permitted one swear word per movie. This would have been a great place for it.

The line is simple and effective, and Bean's delivery is pitch-perfect. He's matter-of-fact and understated about it, but his face and tone convey his weariness. The subtext is "Oh great, yet another borderline unkillable enemy". Little does he know, the Fellowship will soon face a foe ten times worse in the Balrog. The troll doesn't hold a candle to it, so to speak. The line thus serves to emphasize the fire demon's power and the fact that the Fellowship, talented and brave though they may be, are no match for it.

6 "May it be a light to you in dark places, when all other lights go out."

Galadriel, The Return of the King

Image via New Line Cinema

Galadriel presents each member of the Fellowship with a parting gift: silver belts for Merry and Pippin, the Elfstone and a sword sheath for Aragorn, a golden belt for Boromir, an Elf hairbow for Legolas, the nut from a Mallorn tree for gardener Sam (Sean Astin), and three strands of her hair for the besotted Gimli. Finally, she gives Frodo a crystal vial containing light from the Two Trees of Valinor.

Frodo notably uses the light to defend himself from Shelob, so Galadriel's hope for the item literally comes true. Moments later, Sam takes it, and it shines even brighter thanks to his indomitable spirit, further frightening the spider. This suggests that perhaps the real gift was Sam's steadfast support for Frodo when no other support was forthcoming, even from himself. When Frodo himself couldn't carry on, it was Sam who carried him. Because of this, both Frodo and Sam make it out alive, and Sam plants the Mallorn nut in the Shire.

5 "I don't know half of you half as well as I should like, and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve."

Bilbo, The Fellowship of the Ring

Image via New Line Cinema

Whereas Frodo is good through and through, Bilbo (Ian Holm) is more sly and cheeky. He's a trickster, capable of theft and deception. That's why he came into possession of the Ring in the first place. He enjoys messing with people and, especially, outsmarting them, as he does with his riddles to Gollum (Andy Serkis) in The Hobbit. He also likes to tease his fellow Hobbits in the Shire, which he demonstrates during his eleventy-first birthday celebrations.

There, he delivers this delightfully convoluted line, which leaves many of the attendees scratching their heads. It's a great summation of his complicated feelings for his neighbors. The first part means that he wishes he knew many of them better. The second half says that he doesn't really like many of the people he does know, although he also admits that this may not necessarily be through any fault of their own, but rather due to his own personality.

4 "To bear a ring of power is to be alone."

Galadriel, The Fellowship of the Ring

Image via New Line Cinema

Although most of Frodo's allies sympathize with him, perhaps only Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Galadriel understand the true weight he carries. Galadriel, in particular, knows from experience, as she herself is the keeper of the Ring of Adamant. Objects as powerful as the One Ring are no trifling matter. Here, she warns Frodo that the Ring's corrupting influence will isolate him and test his mettle. However, she also acknowledges that only Frodo has a chance of success. "This task was appointed to you. And if you do not find a way, no one will," Galadriel says.

The line also speaks to the fact that his Fellows will not be able to understand his burden or do much to ease it, even if Sam gets the closest. Galadriel's line also resonates as a more metaphorical statement on the toll that power and responsibility take on a person. It's like a rephrasing of Shakespeare's "Heavy is the head that wears the crown".

3 "One day, our paths will lead us there and the tower guard will take up the call: The Lords of Gondor have returned!"

Boromir, The Fellowship of the Ring

Image via New Line Cinema

The deaths of Gandalf and Boromir in quick succession rank among cinema's most brutal one-two punches. The warrior of Gondor succumbs to the Ring's temptations, attempting to steal it from Frodo, and is felled by a hail of Orcish arrows soon after. In a heartbreaking scene, Boromir dies in Aragorn's arms, and they share a tender moment, despite some of the tension between them earlier in the film.

Boromir speaks of his home in the West, a longing the ranger understands. "My father is a noble man, but his rule is failing, and our people lose faith. I would see the glory of Gondor restored," Boromir says, a wish that Aragorn goes on to fulfill in Return of the King. Plus, Bormor's words in this scene are laden with heavenly imagery: "White City", "pearl and silver", "the clear ringing of silver trumpets". This reflects the fact that he knows he is dying. It's a truly touching moment that proves that LoTR is far more than an action movie or a simple tale of sword and sorcery.

2 "Let them come! There is one Dwarf yet in Moria who still draws breath!"

Gimli, The Fellowship of the Ring

Image via New Line Cinema

The climax of Fellowship takes place in Moria, an underground Dwarven city. To their horror, the characters find the once noble place filled with nothing but dust and skeletons, bringing Gimli to tears. He had no idea about the grim fate that had visited his people and is devastated. He's especially overwhelmed by the sight of Balin's Tomb (Ken Stott), as Balin had been a close friend of his father, Glóin (Peter Hambleton).

A lesser character would have been too overcome with shock and grief to fight, but Gimli is made of stronger stuff. Rather than crumple, he readies for battle when the Fellowship hears the sounds of approaching Orcs. With this badass line, he makes plain that, rather than give up, he intends to avenge the deaths of his countrymen. He uses his rage and sadness as fuel to fight on. It's a defining moment for the character. The Orcs on the receiving end of his axe feel it keenly.

1 "The battle of Helm's Deep is over. The battle of Middle-earth is about to begin."

Gandalf, The Two Towers

Image via New Line Cinema

After holding off the overwhelming Uruk-hai assault, the defenders of Helm's Deep are rescued at the eleventh hour by the arrival of Gandalf and an army of Elves. The movie thus ends on a triumphant note, with the characters buoyed by their victory. Gandalf, however, is not so quick to celebrate. He understands the growing power of Mordor. Here, he tells his companions that this is just the prelude to a much larger, more challenging fight and that there may not be anyone left to come to their aid next time.

The words are wise and foreboding and have a decidedly epic feel to them. As a result, the line lent itself to the title of the Battle for Middle-earth games. The quote sounds fittingly intense, but it's also a reference to real events. Indeed, several commentators have described LoTR as a World War II allegory and this line is a paraphrase of a Winston Churchill quote: "[...] the Battle of France is over. I expect that the Battle of Britain is about to begin." Taken together, these quotes provide a glimpse into the richness of Tolkien's legendary world.

KEEP READING: The 10 Worst Villains in Stephen King Movies, Ranked