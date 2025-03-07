The Lord of the Rings tells the story of a dangerous time in Middle-earth. With Sauron gaining power, everyone bands together to fight back. Men and Elves fight side by side, Hobbits leave the Shire, and even the Ents go to war. But among the many powerful characters in the fictional world, the five wizards are among the most impressive. Known as the Istari, these individuals are Maiar sent to Middle-earth by the Valar to oppose Sauron – which is what the War of the Ring is about. Yet only two of them are seen in the films. Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Saruman (Christopher Lee) play major roles, with Gandalf being part of the Fellowship and Saruman fighting against them. There is an excuse for the Blue Wizards' absence, as they have been missing for many years. But the final Istar, Radagast the Brown (Sylvester McCoy), is somewhere in Middle-earth but doesn't show up at all.

The Hobbit trilogy introduced Radagast as a unique wizard who prefers the company of animals to any of the races in Middle-earth, but he shows no signs of abandoning his mission. He may not be the most powerful wizard, but he is still one of the Maia, making him a valuable ally. Radagast is notably a friend to Gandalf, so why didn't he help Gandalf during the War of the Ring? The simple answer: Radagast was removed from the fighting as he spent that time in the forest with his animal friends, but that didn't mean he didn't help at all. Radast does play a small but notable role in the story, but the films never explored his contribution.

Radagast Is Involved in the War of the Ring as Both Hero and Villain