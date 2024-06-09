The Big Picture The re-release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring grossed $2.44 million, showcasing the enduring love for J.R.R. Tolkien's universe.

Warner Bros. expanded screenings of the trilogy, allowing fans more chances to experience the epic saga on the big screen.

The Two Towers and The Return of the King are estimated to bring in just under $2 million each across the re-release event.

The magic of Middle-earth is alive and well, as Warner Bros.' re-release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition grossed a remarkable $2.44 million domestically on Saturday from 1,529 locations. The surge of interest in Peter Jackson’s epic adaptation highlights the enduring appeal of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved universe. The re-release event doesn't stop with The Fellowship of the Ring. Sunday's estimates project The Two Towers to bring in $1.91 million, while Monday’s forecast for The Return of the King is an estimated $1.86 million. It may just be pocket change in the grand scheme, but it also increases the worldwide gross of Fellowship to over $870 million.

Warner Bros. and Fathom Events have expanded their screening schedule for the remastered extended editions of the trilogy, now showing on June 15, 16, and 17. Originally announced for June 8, 9, and 10, these additional dates provide more opportunities for die-hard fans to experience the epic saga on the big screen. Select Regal Cinemas will also present the films in stunning 4DX, enhancing the viewing experience with immersive effects.

What Is 'The Fellowship of the Ring' About?

For those who are still somehow unfamiliar with the plot, The Fellowship of the Ring introduces us to the tranquil world of the Shire, home to Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood). Frodo's peaceful life is upended when he inherits the One Ring from his uncle, Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm). Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen) reveals the ring’s true nature, prompting Frodo to embark on a perilous journey to prevent the Dark Lord, Sauron, from reclaiming it.

Frodo is joined by an eclectic group of allies: Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), the ranger with a royal destiny; Legolas (Orlando Bloom), the sharp-eyed elf; Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), the stout-hearted dwarf; Boromir (Sean Bean), the conflicted warrior; and his loyal Hobbit friends Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd). Together, they form the Fellowship of the Ring, tasked with destroying the ring in the fires of Mount Doom. Their journey is fraught with danger, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of Sauron’s dark forces.

