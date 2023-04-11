The limited theatrical re-release of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King should be slightly easier for audiences to catch, following the news that six further dates on which to see the film have been announced. Twenty years after Peter Jackson's legendary trilogy hit the big screen, The Lord of the Rings remains just as relevant today. The epic fantasy film series is based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, while both novels and films continue to enthrall fans young and old in ways that could never have been foreseen by the author when he first wrote them seven decades ago.

The good news for fans yearning to head back to Middle Earth via the big screen experience — and marvel at the transplendent wonders of New Zealand again, is that the film will be released in cinemas to mark that two-decade milestone. The finale of the trilogy notably became a joint-record holder at the Academy Awards by taking home 11 Oscar statuettes (tied with Ben Hur and Titanic).

Originally, the film was set to be released on two dates — April 13 and April 19, in addition to an April 20 date in Canada. But due to overwhelming demand, six new dates have been added, with the film now playing April 14 through April 18, and U.S. screenings also now happening on April 20. The press release regarding the 20th Anniversary re-release includes further details:

"Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the 'Lord Of The Rings' universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new 'Lord Of The Rings' tabletop game, as a celebrity panel embarks on their own adventure into Middle-Earth to raise support for Extra Life For Kids, in conjunction with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals."

The Re-Release Will Feature the Extended Version of the Movie

The film will return to cinemas on April 13 as part of a special release to celebrate two decades since its sensational release which capped off not just a cinematic miracle, but perhaps Peter Jackson's crown jewel in an exceptional filmography. And, for purists of the Tolkien adaptations, there's good news — it's going to be the extended edition of the film. The 260-minute epic version of the film, which was originally released on DVD a year after the movie's cinematic release, will be shown in all its glory. Of all the films in the series, Return of the King benefits most from the restored footage, adding significant weight to the story — particularly for Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn at the Black Gates of Mordor.

Tickets for the 20th Anniversary of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website. You can see the original trailer for The Return of the King down below.