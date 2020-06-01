Watch: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reunion on ‘Reunited Apart’ Sees Ian McKellen Go Full Gandalf

File this under “Extremely Good News”: On Sunday, the Lord of the Rings cast had a reunion on Josh Gad‘s Reunited Apart series, and, yes, it was quite epic. It’s been nearly 20 years since the first installment in the Peter Jackson‘s LOTR trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, debuted in theaters in December 2001. Three movies and many years later, it felt so dang thrilling to see the entire cast plus Jackson and screenwriter Philippa Boyens come together.

There are approximately one million things to love about this reunion. Among the many highlights is Ian McKellen, a.k.a. Gandalf the Grey, a.k.a. Gandalf the GOAT. McKellen came in hot to this Reunited Apart episode, reciting some of his lines from Fellowship of the Ring before joking, “I remember when we all said goodbye, 30 years ago, that we were all going to have regular reunions. Have you been having these reunions without me?” From there, McKellen kept reeling off jokes, at one point suggesting a good alternate name for co-star Orlando Bloom is “Easy Boy Recliner” (you need to watch to find out why this is an incredible moment) to sinking into the timbre of Gandalf and performing scenes from LOTR.

Over the course of the nearly hour-long episode, the reunion featured plenty more great moments, with all of the cast members getting to share their memories of casting and filming the epic trilogy based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. The vibe was very loving and very chill, with Elijah Wood even remarking out loud how it felt like no time had passed at all because the reunion was just that fun. Fans of LOTR, this reunion is everything and it would behoove you to watch this particular Reunited Apart episode in its entirety.

Watch the full Lord of the Rings reunion on Reunited Apart below. For more, check out what happened when the cast of The Goonies got together on the Gad-hosted series.