Yes, the Alamo Drafthouse chain of theaters recently filed for bankruptcy, and yes, that is a giant bummer. But as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up across the country and more movie theaters re-open their doors in a safer way (though still, please, I encourage you to not go to a movie theater until you are fully vaccinated), the Alamo Drafthouse is doing their part to help theater chains across the country. Staring on March 25, a series of Lord of the Rings trilogy screenings will take place not just at the Drafthouse, but at participating cinemas around the world — and the opportunity to screen these films will be free for each theater! That's not all — these 20th anniversary screenings will also feature new Q&As with the entire cast, Peter Jackson, and moderator/noted Tolkien superfan Stephen Colbert.

Participating talent in the Q&As include Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Jackson, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, and Elijah Wood. And while we have no doubt Colbert will do an excellent job moderating this group of talent, you can submit your own questions through March 10 using the hashtag #LOTR20 on Twitter. Wanna know if Astin has seen that "one more step, I’ll be the farthest away from home I’ve ever been" re-edit? Ask away!

Image via New Line Cinema

Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman, said that "We are extremely confident that post-COVID, the pent up demand for the magic of moviegoing will be very strong and the industry will return and flourish. In the meantime we’re grateful to Peter Jackson, the gracious participating cast members, and Stephen Colbert for participating in these very special events and letting fans experience these incredible films on the big screen in safe, open theaters." And Wood, Mr. Frodo himself, said that "One of the experiences I miss most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theater eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience. When Tim reached out with the idea that we could band together to bring some much needed support to independent theaters across the globe, I jumped at the chance to help."

Screenings of The Fellowship of the Ring begin March 25, The Two Towers begins April 1, and Return of the King begins April 8. You can buy Alamo Drafthouse tickets here — and if you're an independent cinema owner, you can request the Alamo-produced Q&A content to screen for free here. If you want to head to the theater as safely as possible, you can book Your Own Private Alamo of these screenings and Q&As here. And if you cannot safely head to a theater at this time, Alamo will make the Q&A content available online at a later date.

Check out a preview of the Lord of the Rings anniversary screenings and reunion Q&As below.

