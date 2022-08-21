“My friends, you bow to no one.”

One of the final and most memorable lines from The Lord of the Rings trilogy is given to the heroes of the fantasy adventure films as a small recognition of the great sacrifices they have made. However, it could just as well be referring to the works themselves in how they tower above all else that came before and anything else that has come since. Peter Jackson’s three films, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, remain a titanic achievement in cinematic storytelling. In setting out to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, widely considered to be a foundational work that helped to shape the modern fantasy genre, the filmmaker had his work more than cut out for him. So much could have gone wrong as the source material was gargantuan in scope and multilayered in theme. It remains a rich text whose aspirations and ideas ought never to be sanded down in the process of adaptation.

Not only was the heart of the story captured across each film, but it was also brought to life in meticulous detail over hours of narrative that are expansive yet utterly enthralling. It isn’t just the battles, which are remarkable all on their own, but the rich characterization of it all. Even with multiple characters who start together and get scattered on their journey through Middle Earth, the film never loses sight of their individual arcs. From how it places us with friends Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) on their fraught quest to destroy the ring to the multitude of moments where Gandalf (Ian McKellen) brings a grand sense of gravitas to even the quietest of scenes, it proves to be a film that manages to balance all of these storylines without anyone getting lost in the shuffle. All the performances are routinely committed and sincere, creating a compelling emotional core to the spectacle on display. While the upcoming television prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is set to connect with some of these characters, respect must always be given to the work of the original films.

While effects have certainly grown and changed over the decades since the films were released, there remains a reason that they still hold up as well as they do. Much of this has to do with the way the practical is integrated with the digital, ensuring that the scenes where characters fight big monsters are grounded in a world overflowing with reality. For every moment we see a terrifying creature, there is also a moment where we get a glimpse of the impact this has on a human face. It does wonders to immerse us in the world just to see the people living in it made central. All of this ensures that, in the moments where you catch a glimpse of the cracks in the digital armor, they all feel minute to the point of being basically nonexistent. You are able to get swept up in massive battles because of how these little, yet no less crucial, details are made paramount. Filmmaking is a visual art form and, when done well with a team of people firing on all cylinders, you can get something breathtaking. Each successive battle is so perfectly staged and shot that it boggles the mind in just how they managed to create such comprehensive sequences that films have been chasing for decades.

Even as these gigantic moments of action are remarkable, the creativity in the smaller scenes remains no less amazing to look back on. In particular, the way the films managed to use forced perspective with such precision so as to be practically invisible is thrilling to behold. Getting to see Gandalf share a cup of tea at what appears to be the same table with Frodo feels like it must be some sort of digital effect. After all, we are seeing the camera move around the table and there is no way to do forced perspective with that happening, right? Wrong. Through skilled craft and a willingness to experiment, the film manages to take on a near-magical quality of its own that fools your eyes so thoroughly that you don’t even notice it happening. This may seem like an infinitesimal detail to highlight in the immense world that Jackson and company created. Indeed, there are many bigger moments that likely stick out in the memories of those that have seen it. Yet it is within the nuances of these little touches that the film really comes to life. It ensures you buy into everything completely and means the more explosive moments are even more impactful. It is all about putting the pieces together with care, and it is near impossible to think of a series that showed more of it than this one.

All of Jackson’s films have, in their own way, aged like fine wine because of a commitment to the craft that shines through everything. There is never a dull note from the heartfelt beginning all the way to the rather extended ending. It all ends up feeling like a time capsule of a different era in filmmaking that may not be around any longer. From the fact that it was almost all shot on location so that it fully captured the vast landscapes to the uncompromising manner in which it all unfolds so sincerely, it is a magnificent beast that feels alive in ways most modern movies do not. Even the subsequent Hobbit prequels could not replicate the majesty of what was created the first time around. While that was certainly a high bar that is likely unfair to judge even the best of films against, there is just no escaping how much of an impact the original series had. They set out to achieve what now feels almost impossible, bringing to the screen a beloved book, and did so with such vigor that there is not much that comes close. The enduring legacy of the series continues to serve as a demonstration of all that is possible in film. No matter how many years pass, it will forever stand the test of time.

Rating: A+