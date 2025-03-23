Professor J. R. R. Tolkien's most iconic creation in his legendarium has to be the One Ring. Forged by the Dark Lord Sauron, who poured much of his power into it, the One Ring was designed to control all other Rings of Power and extend Sauron's will, allowing him to dominate all life. Though Sauron lost the ring during the Last Alliance of Men and Elves, it could only be destroyed in the fires of Mount Doom, where it was forged. However, the ring protects itself by tempting whoever finds it with their greatest desires, thus ensuring that no one can willingly destroy it.

Between 3441 of the Second Age (or 1 of the Third Age) and 3019 of the Third Age, six individuals other than Sauron became Ring-bearers to the One Ring. The ring tempted each of them, but some managed to weather its corrupt influence better than others. Their resistance, or lack thereof, was due to several factors, including the circumstances in which they came to possess the ring and who they were as people. This list will rank each of the Ring-bearers based on how well they resisted its temptations.

6 Déagol

Ring-bearer for a few minutes in TA 2463

Image via New Line Cinema

Long before the three tribes of Hobbits intermarried into the modern population of the Shire, Déagol lived with the rest of his family in Stoor country and was close friends with his cousin, Sméagol. On Sméagol's birthday, Déagol was fishing in the Gladden River and got pulled under by a big fish, where he found the One Ring on the riverbed. When he climbed out of the river, he refused to give up the ring when Sméagol asked for it as a birthday present, so Sméagol strangled Déagol to death.

Déagol's time with the ring was the shortest out of all the Ring-bearers, but his impact was arguably the most important. Had Déagol never found the ring, who knows how the history of the Third Age would have played out? His short time with the ring also proved poor, as it made him hostile and defensive against his beloved cousin and ultimately cost him his life.