Recently, The Lord of the Rings fans who have been eagerly waiting for more information to come out about the show had plenty to entertain themselves recently with all the first-look pictures that have been revealed depicting some of the main characters that will appear in the upcoming Amazon-produced TV show Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And now, the names of those characters have also been unveiled.

Taking place a thousand years prior to the epic events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Rings of Power focuses on multiple storylines and perspectives, one of the main ones being that of a much younger and bolder Galadriel, played in Peter Jackson’s films by Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett. The series will include 22 stars who are playing every race from Middle Earth, from dwarves to elves to humans. Some of those 22 characters will be familiar to those familiar with the trilogy, while others will be completely new and original. Seven of those 22 roles correspond to perspectives that we will follow more closely.

Those seven characters each have a unique poster of their hands, most of which are holding their respective weapons: a large hammer, daggers, swords, an arrow, and a sickle. It is apparent that these will be the main players in the narrative. These seven are Prince Durin IV, played by Owain Arthur, Princess Disa, played by Sophia Nomvete, Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi, and Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers.

RELATED: ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Plot Details Reveal a Story Exploring Young GaladrielThese will most likely be the key pieces that will eventually take part or be affected by the forging of the nineteen rings, something that the original Jackson trilogy only alluded to at the beginning of the first film, therefore leaving some unexplored ground in that regard. In an interview with Vanity Fair, one of the showrunners for the series, Patrick McKay explained: “Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It’s the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races. Can we come up with the novel Tolkien never wrote and do it as the mega-event series that could only happen now?”

That is the question that remains to be seen, but for now, fans must certainly be satisfied with all the new information and pictures that have been surfacing recently. The highly anticipated prequel to the beloved fantasy story will be premiering on Prime Video on September 2.

