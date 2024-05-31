The Big Picture Nazanin Boniadi won't return for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Boniadi's decision is related to activism and civil unrest in Iran according to a statement from 2022.

Adar, a key villain from Season 1, will now be played by Sam Hazeldine, not Joseph Mawle, in Season 2.

As Amazon and Prime Video chart another course to Middle Earth for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, we now know another major actor from Season 1 will not be returning. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the actor is Nazanin Boniadi, who played the role of Bronwyn in the first season. Bronwyn became a pivotal combatant in the show when the Orcs led a deadly assault on her village of Tirharad, thus displaying many of her fellow villagers. The season showcases Bronwyn fiercely defending her son, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), as well as shows her starting a fledgling romance with the Elf defender Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova).

Boniadi's decision to not return for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is consistent with statements she made in 2022, where she said she would be briefly stepping away from acting. In that statement, Boniadi said her decision was motivated by the ongoing civil unrest and mistreatment of women in her home country of Iran as a result of the #WomanLifeFreedom movement. It is worth mentioning that Nazanin Boniadi has not completely retired from acting, as she's also set to appear in the upcoming graphic novel adaptation, A Mosquito in the Ear. You can read Boniadi's full statement from 2022 below:

"I stepped away from acting in September 2022, to focus solely on the #WomanLifeFreedom uprising in Iran and to advocate for the people of my homeland who have been risking everything for freedom. Despite my passion for acting, I knew it would take a very special project to convince me to once again split my time between my day job and my calling as an activist. A Mosquito in the Ear is that project … a beautiful adventure that we can’t wait to share with you."

Boniadi is Not the Only Actor Who Won't Be Returning for Season 2

Image via Amazon Studios

It's currently unclear if Nazanin Boniadi's role of Bronwyn will be recast, will be saved for a later season, or simply won't appear at all going forward. We do know that Boniadi will not be the only actor returning for Season 2. Coincidentally, it's a character that is heavily tied Bronwyn's narrative in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

One of the major antagonists in Season 1 is the cult leader-like villain Adar, who was among one of the very first Orcs and has more in common with the Elves he evolved from. Adar is responsible for some of the most significant developments in the season, such as the creation of Mordor and his alleged betrayal against Sauron (Charlie Vickers). Adar was played by Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle in Season 1, but he has now stepped away despite being a big standout from the season. However, the character of Adar will return and will now be played by Masters of the Air star Sam Hazeldine.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will continue Sauron's return to power, and will officially premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29th, 2024.

