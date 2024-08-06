The Big Picture The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres August 29, with new characters, and will focus on forging rings as Sauron gains power.

In less than a month, the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere. We return to Middle-earth during the calm before the storm. The first set of rings has been forged; three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. One of those rings, Nenya, will be worn by Lady Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) from Season 2 onward as the struggle against the Dark Lord gathers pace. The ring and the ringbearer are both featured in a stunning new character poster shared by the official Prime Video X (formerly Twitter) account. Dressed in green and gold, Galadriel looks both regal and fierce, and Nenya glistens brightly on her finger, a power unknown.

Besides Nenya, the elven leaders, Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Cirdan, the Shipwright (Ben Daniels) will, at some point, come into possession of Vilya and Narya. This coming season, it seems the show is likely to live up to its name with a strong focus on the forging of the rings, even as Sauron (Charlie Vickers) corrupts the mind, and the rings forged by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Besides the tensions these rings will cause over time, their presence will test solid relationships, including that between Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel, and the one between Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan).

As previously revealed, the second season of Rings of Power will see the emergence of the villains on the show. While Vickers' Sauron/Annatar is an obvious shout, across the seas, on the island kingdom of Numenor, the politician Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) will lay claim to the throne. Numenor's Chancellor, Pharazôn, will seek to displace Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) from her rightful place on the throne when she returns blinded from the Battle of the Southlands.

Tom Bombadil Will Help Solve a Mystery in 'Rings of Power' Season 2

When The Rings of Power returns on August 29, the show will see the arrival of several new faces. Rory Kinnear will, for the first time in a live-action adaptation, play the highly-anticipated character, Tom Bombadil. The enigmatic, mischievous, and massively powerful character, besides bringing much-needed joy to a gloomy world, will be key to helping solve the ongoing mystery of The Stranger (David Weyman). Weyman, during the San Diego Comic-Con, discussed how that interaction would play out, saying:

“What I like about those scenes is that in Season 1, The Stranger was sort of trying to understand this power that was around him and the energy that was around him, and it largely had consequences for the communities he was within. They had to react to it. But in this scenario, it's Tom Bombadil who's got the power and the energies and knows how to wield them. Suddenly, The Stranger is having to be responsive and reactive, and we've never seen him in that territory before. So, it's gonna be quite exciting to see how The Stranger feels when suddenly the boot’s on the other foot. Tom Bombadil is full of mischief. He is enigmatic, he is whimsical, and he sings.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new image from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

