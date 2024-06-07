The Big Picture Estrid joins Isildur and Arondir in Season 2, sparking speculation of a potential romance storyline.

The climactic end of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 left audiences stunned. The Southlands have been decimated, and from their ruins, Mordor rises ominously. Both Southlanders and Numenoreans experienced significant losses in the brutal conflict, culminating in the jaw-dropping revelation that Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand is none other than Sauron—a twist that, admittedly, many fans saw coming. With the darkness set to spread in Season 2, the stage is set for new alliances and fresh faces. One of the most exciting new additions to the cast is Estrid, portrayed by Nia Towle, known for her role in Netflix’s Persuasion and her stage work in Neil Gaiman’s Ocean at the End of the Lane.

At first glance, she may seem like just another human caught in the chaos of war-torn Middle-earth. However, IGN's exclusive first-look images, revealed during their inaugural IGN Live event, show her sharing a notably intimate moment with Isildur, sparking immediate intrigue amongst fans. Estrid's journey begins at the onset of Season 2, where she encounters Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova).

She joins the duo while Isildur recovers from the injuries he sustained at the end of the first season, as they plan their move to Pelargir to escape the shadow of Mount Doom. Isildur quickly forms a bond with Estrid, while Arondir remains wary, suspecting there might be more going on beneath the surface. The cozy image of Estrid and Isildur has sparked speculation: Could she be Isildur’s future wife? Tolkien's texts never name Isildur's wife, allowing the series creative freedom to introduce this pivotal character, adding depth to Isildur, whose fall from grace ultimately sets the entire saga written by Tolkien into motion when he succumbs to the temptation of the One Ring.

Will This Change the Fate of Middle Earth?

Given the show’s track record of blending new elements with established lore, it seems likely we’ll witness the beginning of their romance this season. Lore enthusiasts know that Numenor’s fall is imminent, and that Isildur marries and fathers his first son, Elendur, before this disaster. With time running short for all realms, the timing appears perfect for Isildur to find his match.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns on August 29. Until then, fans can only speculate on the upcoming adventures. If you haven’t seen the first season yet, it’s available for streaming on Prime Video. Get ready for another epic saga in Middle-earth.