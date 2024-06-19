The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power premieres on August 29, teasing the return of Sauron and new powerful Elven Rings.

Sauron takes on a new persona as Annatar to deceive Celebrimbor into crafting the One Ring in the coming season.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings can expect more excitement with upcoming films and the return of the epic series.

When Prime Video premiered its multi-million dollar first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 2022, it did so alongside HBO's hit drama series, House of the Dragon. HBO has recently premiered the second season of its popular fantasy series, and as its run ends in early August, the vacuum it leaves behind will be filled by Prime Video's offering later that month. In anticipation of our return to Middle-earth, the official Rings of Power X account has released a new teaser for the coming seasson which premieres August 29 on Prime Video. The new sneak peek teases the arrival of the Dark Lord Sauron, who is set to put all of Middle-earth to the torch while reigning over the ashes. "No one is safe," warns the caption accompanying the footage which features Sauron (Charlie Vickers), and master elven smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards).

When The Rings of Power first premiered in 2022, we were mesmerized by the brilliant locations we weren't privileged to see in Peter Jackson's critically acclaimed film trilogy. During that season, Sauron walked among us as Halbrand, and we knew him not. Deception and trickery has always been the Lord of Mordor's stock-in-trade, but in the coming season he would lean into it more than ever before. Taking on a new persona, that of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, Sauron will slither into the Elvish domain of Eregion, and worm his way into the mind of its leader, Celebrimbor, the last in the line of House Fëanor. Ultimately, convincing him to aid in the Dark Lord's crafting of the One Ring without his knowing.

'The Rings of Power' Will Be In Full Effect This Season

However, Sauron will not be the only one who gets a new piece of dazzling jewelry come Season 2. Celebrimbor had crafted the three Elven Rings of Nilya, Nenya, and Narya, at the end of Season 1. These rings will be in the possession of High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and the ancient elf, Círdan when the show returns in August. As the show implies, these rings are not ordinary ornamented pieces of jewellry, they bestow upon its bearer great power. Discussing how Nenya will affect Galadriel going forward, the show's executive producer Lindsey Weber teased, "This season we get to play with some of the storytelling around what the rings do and, I think most importantly, what they do to our characters when they're wearing them. They change people in ways that might be good, and ways that might be less good. [We see] a real different side to Galadriel."

It's always a good time to be a fan of The Lord of the Rings, as J.R.R. Tolkien's world and Jackson's trilogies offer a somewhat incomparable experience. However, in recent times, it's been a feast worthy of King Theoden's hall in Edoras. Jackson's trilogy has made an impressive comeback in theaters, even as plans have been made that sees Andy Serkis helm and star in a new Lord of the Rings film titled The Hunt for Gollum, Jackson will be involved in that as well as an animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set to premiere later this year in December. Drink up, folks. There's plenty of mead to go round.

The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new teaser above and stream the first season of The Rings of Power exclusively on Prime Video.

