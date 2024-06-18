The Big Picture The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 teaser reveals stunning visuals and the return of familiar characters.

Mere days after another popular fantasy series premiered with House of the Dragon Season 2, another highly anticipated show just got an interesting new look. The official Prime Video X account unveiled a new teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 29. The new sneak peek teases an ominous evil that has every soul of Middle-earth in peril, and also features new footage of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Sauron (Charlie Vickers), and Elrond (Robert Aramoyo). The teaser also flexes the show's budget muscle as one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, with beautiful backdrops and visuals accompanying each new scene.

When The Rings of Power first premiered in 2022, the show was largely appreciated by critics but divisive among fans. The series currently sits at an 83% rating from reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes along with a "rotten" 38% score from general audiences, similar numbers to the Star Wars Disney+ series which is currently airing, The Acolyte. The consensus among critics was that The Rings of Power doesn't reach the highs of Peter Jackson's film trilogy, but still serves as a respectable entry in the franchise bolstered by its stunning visuals and breathtaking representation of Middle-earth.

‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans Are Eating Good

It's a great time to be a Tolkien fan, for more reasons than just The Rings of Power returning to Prime Video in just a few short months. It was recently revealed that Andy Serkis would helm and star in a new Lord of the Rings film titled The Hunt for Gollum, which original trilogy writer/director Jackson would also be involved in. The franchise also has an animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set to premiere later this year in December, which has been receiving new looks as it ramps up a long path of promotion. Lord of the Rings fans will always have some of the best fictional works to fall back on with J.R.R. Tolkien's books, but there is also plenty to look forward to in the film and television departments as the franchise enters a new era.

The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new teaser above and stream the first season of The Rings of Power exclusively on Prime Video.

