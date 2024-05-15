The Big Picture Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on August 29, promising new monsters, dark battles, and magical explosions.

Sauron returns in Season 2 with a new disguise, introducing more connections to Tolkien's original works.

Middle-earth faces new threats like the awakening of the balrog, the emergence of new monsters, and the return of the Great Eagles.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought audiences back to Middle-earth in 2022, following a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in a tumultuous time for the world, and the story continues with Season 2, now confirmed to premiere on August 29. Though the first season sets up the conflict Middle-earth is headed toward, introducing Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and beginning the creation of the titular rings, the trailer offers many more hints in less than two minutes of footage. Introducing new monsters and new faces for old ones, The Rings of Power Season 2 will offer something new while connecting to familiar Middle-earth lore. With battles, fire, and magical explosions, the trailer promises an eventful and dark Season 2 in the not-too-distant future.

Season 2 Will See the Distribution of the Rings of Power

Though everyone is familiar with the One Ring, The Rings of Power highlights the ones it rules. There is no shortage of rings to explore. After all, three went to the Elves, seven to the Dwarf Lords, and nine to men. Though Season 1 started the process, not all were created. Yet the trailer shows four of these rings finding homes, with three worn by elves and one ring held by the dwarf Durin III (Peter Mullan).

If these appearances weren't enough to tease the continued creation of the rings, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the elven smith who created them under Sauron's persuasion, appears to see a figure emerging from the fire. In J. R. R. Tolkien's story, Celebrimbor is captured and coerced into making the rings. A similar fate may await him in The Rings of Power, especially since the trailer shows a bedraggled Celebrimbor dropping a handful of rings into a fire. It should be no surprise that Season 2 will continue the creation of these rings, as the series is named after them, but the trailer suggests that they will play a much more significant role as the show continues.

Sauron Returns in a New Form in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2

Season 1 ended with the revelation that Galadriel's ally, Halbrand, was actually Sauron, but that doesn't mean the Dark Lord will be working in the open in Season 2. Instead, he must make a new identity, which is confirmed by Vickers appearing in the trailer made to look like an Elf as a frightened woman's voice announced, "I think he has been here among us all along." Sauron's new appearance is especially notable as it brings to mind his identity in Tolkien's The Silmarillion, where Sauron disguises himself as Annatar, "the Lord of Gifts." This plotline will offer a new connection to the source material as Sauron once again deceives those around him to his own ends. Yet the trailer ends with the elves cornering before cutting to a magical blast that reveals the tower Barad-dûr, so Sauron may not get away with his scheme for long.

Khazad-dûm Is in Peril and a Balrog Is on the Rise

Of course, Sauron isn't the only threat seen in Season 1 or the trailer. As the dwarves feed their ambition in mining Mithril, they awaken something under Khazad-dûm – the balrog. In the trailer, Durin IV (Owain Arthur) announces that "an evil, great and powerful, has returned." Though there is more than one reemerging evil, the words coming from Durin suggest there will be more on the destruction of Khazad-dûm in Season 2, especially as a brief shot in the trailer shows a collapsing bridge in the city. Khazad-dûm and this particular balrog should be familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings from the Fellowship's ill-advised journey that led to Gandalf's death. If this demon is a match for Gandalf, then the Dwarven city is in grave danger.

Will We Finally Find Out Who The Stranger Is?

The biggest mystery of Season 1 was the identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), who appears to be none other than Gandalf the Gray before he gets the familiar name. The series basically confirmed his identity when he said one of the character's memorable lines for the Peter Jackson films, "Follow your nose." The character was last seen venturing into the land of Rhûn with the mischievous Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavenagh). Though there is a distinct lack of Harfoots in the trailer, the Stranger does appear, using a staff to perform magic in a desert, giving a taste of what is in store for the Estari, who must discover his abilities.

Yet, the Stranger is not the only magical character to reappear as one of the three mysterious women chasing him is back, or, at least, their cult is. These characters believed him to be Sauron before he banished them to the unseen world. The trailer shows the hands of a person dressed in the same robes performing a spell with moths, similar to those the women turned into at the end of Season 1. Seemingly, this mysterious group is not gone for good, and hopefully, Season 2 can give more answers about them.

Middle-earth Has New Monsters and New Threats

Not all the threats will be familiar as the trailer sets up two new creatures, one in the forest with creeping roots to reach for its enemies and a giant water beast preparing to devour someone. Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and several more elves face the new tree-like foe. This creature is a far cry from the Ents, who are more familiar to audiences, but an emerging threat in the forest could make the slow shepherds relevant to the story, especially if Middle-earth chooses to blame them.

The sea creature may not be entirely new, as some have connected it to the Watcher in the Water the Fellowship encounters outside Moria (or Khazad-dûm). Yet, there is little evidence of this other than both creatures have tentacles, though admittedly, we know little else about this monster. A woman floats before it, but her identity is unclear in the trailer. These monsters are just another example of the darkness taking root in Middle-earth.

The Great Eagles Are Back and in Númenór

Though they appeared briefly in the opening, the Great Eagles haven't done much in The Rings of Power, yet the trailer shows an Eagle arriving in Númenór, seemingly allied with Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). The Eagles are reluctant to get involved in world affairs, so their participation shows the desperation of the situation, or else we're about to find out why the Eagles don't want to help. Either way, these majestic beasts are a welcomed addition to the series as it expands Middle-earth.

There is much more for the series to explore, as Númenór faces destruction, the Orcs wage war, and the races of Middle-earth must unite to save their home. This trailer only provides a glimpse at several central characters, proving that it is only the beginning of the story. There seem to be plenty of enemies to go around in the upcoming season, promising that The Rings of Power will continue to shock as it returns.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.

