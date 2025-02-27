From the Upside Down to Middle-earth, Jamie Campbell Bower is trading in Vecna’s twisted world for the vast landscapes of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Bower, best known for his horrifically twisted portrayal of Henry Creel/Vecna in Stranger Things, has officially joined the cast of Season 3 of the epic fantasy series on Prime Video. He will be joined by Eddie Marsan, the veteran actor known for Ray Donovan and Deadpool 2. While Bower is set to be a series regular, Marsan will take on a recurring role. To be honest, Bower is good casting as he definitely has an Elvish appearance to him.

With The Rings of Power currently in pre-production, Season 3 is expected to begin filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK, as the series continues to expand its already-huge cast as it goes deeper into the events leading up to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, chronicling the rise of Sauron and the forging of the Rings of Power.

Bower has had a host of fantasy roles already, with appearances in huge franchises like Harry Potter as the young Grindelwald, Twilight as one of the Volturi, and Camelot as King Arthur. Meanwhile, Marsan has had a hugely versatile career including projects like the aforementioned Ray Donovan, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Wrath of Man and Vice.

Who Else Is in 'Rings of Power'?

As noted, the cast of The Rings of Power is enormous, and full of both veteran actors and up and coming stars. The most recent cast included the likes of Charlie Vickers as Sauron/Annatar, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel, Owain Arthuras Prince Durin IV, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger — who was later confirmed to be Gandalf the Grey, and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor.

The second season ended with Sauron—still in the form of Annatar, the elf who conned his way into creating the Rings of Power—gathering an army of orcs and defeating the elves at Eregion. After the events of Season 2, it's safe to say that a few of these castmembers won't be returning for Season 3.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video. You can watch the first two seasons of the series there in their entirety.