The Big Picture Tom Bombadil makes his live-action debut in The Rings of Power, with Rory Kinnear portraying the legendary character.

Bombadil's mysterious nature, age, and vast knowledge make him an intriguing and unique figure in Middle-earth lore.

Showrunners explain why Bombadil was excluded from prior adaptations and tease his role in the upcoming season premiering on August 29.

There are many reasons to fall in love with the world birthed by J.R.R. Tolkien's written works in Lord of the Rings, and later on in the live-action depiction in the Peter Jackson trilogy adaptation. The truly enthralling storylines, iconic locations and maybe most significantly, the many iconic, and truly fascinating characters that lived, and in some cases, continue to live across multiple ages of Middle-earth. One of such legendary characters is Tom Bombadil, a fascinating character from the fantasy novels, whose exact origins in Arda are unknown even to the Elves. Bombadil never made it into any prior live-action adaptions of Tolkien's work, including both Jackson trilogys. However, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to correct that with first look images showing the character's emergence onto the scene.

Rory Kinnear is set to portray Tom Bombadil in the upcoming second season of The Rings of Power, and Vanity Fair has just released a new set of images which offer our first ever glimpse of the legendary character in live-action. Bombadil is one of Middle-earth's fascinating beings, with Lord Elrond referring to him as "a strange creature" during The Council of Elrond in the novels. The newly released images seem to emerge primarily from the same scene in the new season, with Bombadil conversing with yet another strange fellow introduced in The Rings of Power, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman). The pair are seen in conversation in a cottage near the edge of Rhûn, the lands that make up the easter portion of Middle-earth.

Old Tom, as the novels called him, is a character that had lived in Middle-earth - or Arda as it was known - long before the arrival of the Valar, the Elves from Valinor and the emergence of the Dark Lords, Morgoth and Sauron. Described in Tolkien’s books as “older than the old,” Bombadil seems to be an enclyclopedia of all knowledge in Middle-earth given he existed before living things were created. It would make sense then, for a wizard who has lost his memories, in the Stranger, to seek his counsel.

A Unique Character Within The Turmoil of Middle-earth

Close

Speaking about Old Tom, The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay discuss with Vanity Fair why such an iconic character had never made it into any adaptations of Tolkien's works. “There’s a reason why he hasn’t been in prior adaptations, because in some ways he’s sort of an anti-dramatic character,” Payne says regarding Old Tom. “He’s not a character who has a particularly strong agenda. He observes drama, but largely doesn’t participate in it. In The Fellowship of the Ring, the characters kind of just go there and hang out for a while, and Tom drops some knowledge on them.” Adds McKay: “Knowledge that’s not particularly relevant to anything that they’re doing or about to do.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.