Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events from this year’s SDCC, Prime Video’s panel for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had the easy job of hyping up fans for the prequel series that makes its global debut in less than two months. As the new trailer released today suggests, the series will center around the creation of the small, circular artifacts that ultimately made Sauron the biggest villain in Middle Earth. It will feature (much) younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

The new trailer showcases the start of a period which the elves and other races thought were at peace. However, a threat is already looming in Middle Earth, since evil doesn’t sleep. Also showcased by the trailer is the epic nature of the series, not only with its multiple and larger-than-life locations, but also with the stakes already pretty high for the start of what’s gearing up to be a five-season-arc story.

In addition, the new trailer brought some surprises to the mix, including Galadriel having what might be her first contact with a palantír (an orb that provides some glimpses into the future), the presence of Sauron making itself known in very real ways, and fear spreading across the continent, as well as the return of a familiar face: The balrog which led Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen) to his death is once again going to terrorize Moria.

Image via Prime Video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to become a milestone in terms of production: Season 1 will be the most expensive season ever produced on TV, with a budget of nearly half a billion dollars. All of it will be helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who have teased a five-season arc has been planned, with events from Season 1 only paying off many years later. Director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), helms the first two episodes of the season and sets the tone for the entire series – which has already started production on Season 2.

The SDCC panel also included a conversation with main cast members of the series, who are talking about the themes and what we can expect from the series as we report it.

Prime Video premieres Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2.