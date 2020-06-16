‘The Lord of the Rings’ Goes Mobile in New, Upcoming Game ‘Rise to War’

NetEase, Inc. and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced, in the following press release, “a strategic partnership for the development of The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, a new officially licensed mobile strategy game based on the iconic trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, this latest title will recreate the fictional world of Arda in a visually stunning and completely faithful rendition, with iconic characters and locations from the original trilogy.”

“The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential and celebrated literary works in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment again to deliver another exciting game for global players,” said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase, Inc. “With our deep mobile game development experience, world class R&D team and increasing success in the most established mobile game markets in the world, we are confident we can bring these vibrant characters and spirited world of Middle-earth to life, and impress global fans with an inspiring new way to enjoy The Lord of the Rings.”

“With NetEase, we have an excellent partner for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War bringing gamers the mobile experience in this rich universe they are looking for,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “This adaptation will unlock new opportunities for players to explore the iconic settings and characters of Middle-earth while utilizing their strategic skills in battle.”

Stay tuned for more as we hear it!

We are pleased to announce our collaboration with NetEase, Inc. on the mobile game development of The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, this latest mobile strategy game will feature iconic characters and locations from the original trilogy. pic.twitter.com/2cwlnmiFtL — WB Games (@wbgames) June 15, 2020

About NetEase, Inc.:

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase’s online game division, NetEase Games, is one of the world’s largest incubators of quality game content, developing and operating some of China’s most popular mobile and PC-client games. NetEase Games has also expanded into international markets in recent years, including Japan and North America, and is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe to further bolster its international presence. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate world-renowned games in China. NetEase’s other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About Middle-earth Enterprises: