Fans of The Lord of the Rings are finally getting the one LEGO set to rule them all. The company just revealed a new set that recreates the idyllic Elven sanctuary of Rivendell from Peter Jackson's blockbuster films. The highly-detailed set is also, by far, the largest Lord of the Rings-related product developed by the toy company yet, consisting of 6,167 pieces and 15 minifigures including every member of the Fellowship. It's all part of the LEGO Icons series, a line geared toward adults featuring more difficult builds that have, in the past, included other massive sets like the LEGO Titanic.

In the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's books and the films based on them, Rivendell plays a key role in the journey to destroy the One Ring as it's where the Fellowship meets and begins their quest. Located within a valley with waterfalls rushing through and nature intertwined with the architecture, it represents a place of tranquility in Middle Earth. It also serves as the home of Elrond, who provides advice to Bilbo Baggins and company in The Hobbit.

The massive LEGO set captures the iconic sanctuary in stunning detail across three separate sections. Included in each section are numerous nods to Jackson's film including the Council Ring where the Fellowship gathers to determine what to do with the ring, Frodo's chamber where he awakens after being attacked by the Nazgûl, and Elrond's study along with its paintings of Middle Earth history. There's also the gazebo, bridge, and river depicting where the Fellowship set out on their quest as well as an Elven tower complete with statues. Minifigures of Gandalf the Grey, Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck, Peregrin "Pippin" Took, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Aragorn, Elrond, Arwen, and Bilbo along with additional elves and a dwarf are included, allowing fans to fill these scenes with all their favorite characters from the films.

LEGO Rivendell Is One of the Biggest Sets Out There

In comparison to LEGO's other massive sets, Rivendell ranks as one of their largest yet. The Lord of the Rings has received some sizable sets in the past including a recreation of The Battle of Helm's Deep, but nothing comparable to Rivendell which ranks as LEGO's seventh-biggest set yet. It barely beats out the 6,020-piece LEGO Hogwarts set and falls just behind the massive Star Wars AT-AT at 6,785 pieces. LEGO Design Master Mike Psaiki hyped up the long-awaited design in an official statement, saying:

"We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long-time – but a great LEGO The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to! It was important to us that we created something really special in this recreation of Rivendell. We aimed to add as much detail as possible and create an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elrond's home. We are really pleased with the final design and how we have brought Rivendell to life in brick form."

Given the sheer size of the set, the LEGO Icons (10316) The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set will cost a fair bit of coin at $499. VIPs will be able to order the set on the official LEGO website starting at 9 p.m. PST / 12 a.m. EST on March 4/5 while the general public will have to wait until 12 a.m. EST on March 8. Any VIPs that order between March 5 and 7 will also receive the Frodo and Gollum BrickHeadz set free.

Check out pictures from LEGO Rivendell below.

