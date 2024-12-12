The cinematic world of J.R.R. Tolkien's works continues to grow exponentially, and shows no signs of slowing down. At the start of the century, we were gifted with what was and will forever be one of film's greatest adaptations with Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Unsurprisingly, after that massive success, The Hobbit followed (though somehow stretched into a trilogy of its own), but it was unclear what else could be done from there. Eventually, Amazon entered the picture, creating The Rings of Power on Prime Video, which recently finished its second season.

The franchise has more on the way, too. Andy Serkis is returning to bring The Hunt for Gollum to life, and this year will be closing out with an animated feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. While you're certainly familiar with this particular group of Middle-earth inhabitants, Tolkien's world is vast, so you may wonder who the Rohirrim are. The Rohirrim were the people of a land called Rohan, and we're here to prepare you to immerse yourself in their lore, sourced directly from Tolkien's books.

Who Are J.R.R. Tolkien's Rohirrim of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings?

By the Third Age (the era of Peter Jackson's trilogy), Rohan was one of two remaining great kingdoms of men, the other human stronghold being Gondor. Their alliance with Gondor — one that had reached peak tension by the War of the Ring — stretches back to the Oath of Eorl, in which Eorl the Young (the first king of Rohan) and Cirion (steward of Gondor) swore allegiance to one another before the tomb of Elendil, an ancestor of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), portrayed by Lloyd Owen in The Rings of Power. Unlike the Gondorians and the high Númenóreans (depicted in The Rings of Power), the Rohirrim are more earthly and less noble than their kin, "writing no books but singing many songs."

Known for their tall, strong stature, blue eyes, and blonde hair, the Rohirrim are independent, family-oriented, and fierce warriors. They're best known for their relationship with horses, which also serves as the origin of their name. Rohirrim is Sindarin Elvish for "horse-riders," and Rohan means "horse-land." The Rohirrim more commonly call their land "The Mark" and refer to themselves as Eorlingas (named after Eorl the Young), Elves and outsiders more frequently use Rohirrim and Rohan. However, like all peoples of Middle-earth, their languages are often interchanged.

How Does Peter Jackson's Trilogy Depict the Rohirrim?

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers introduced us to some of the trilogy's most beloved characters. In that film, and especially in The Return of the King, the Rohirrim played a key role in defeating Sauron's armies and facilitating the destruction of the One Ring. While The War of the Rohirrim's director, Kenji Kamiyama, has expressed his aim to honor Peter Jackson's legacy, his film has the freedom of focusing on a Rohan vastly different from what we've seen on screen. By the time a portion of the Fellowship reaches the capital city of Edoras, Saruman (Christopher Lee) and his forces have pushed Rohan to its breaking point.

Saruman has had a stranglehold on the mind of King Théoden (Bernard Hill). His nephew, Éomer (Karl Urban) has been banished alongside his Rohirrim riders, and his niece, Éowyn (Miranda Otto), struggles to maintain order in her uncle's stead. As Rohan slowly recovers and strengthens its forces, Jackson's movies do an excellent job honoring what makes the Rohirrim distinct. They're proud and stubborn but devoted to fighting for the good left in Middle-earth, even if it's a fool's errand of certain death. From valiantly defending Helm's Deep to coming to Gondor's aid at the Battle of Pelennor Fields, the Rohirrim never surrendered.

What Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' About?

The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before The Two Towers. Following Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), the last of Rohan's first line of kings, and his daughter Hèra (Gaia Wise), Kamiyama's anime film will depict the forming of Helm's Deep and Rohan's war with a vengeful tribe of wild men called the Dunlendings. Luke Pasqualino voices Wulf, the leader of the Dunlendings, who were driven to Rohan's borders and have been entrenched in conflict since. Although taking place long before Jackson's trilogy, it's a continuation of the Lord of the Rings world we know, and some familiar names are attached. Jackson serves as an executive producer, and Miranda Otto reprises her role as Éowyn, providing the film's narration. Moreover, the late Christopher Lee voices Saruman once again, through the use of archival recordings.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opens in theaters on December 13.

