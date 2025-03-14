The Lord of the Rings is a story that's rich with details. This applies to J.R.R. Tolkien's original novels and Peter Jackson's subsequent movie adaptations. Those details help explain why Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) can't use his newfound Army of the Dead to storm Mordor, or why Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) is seemingly the only Dwarf in Middle-earth. Surprisingly, one major detail has escaped some fans' notice, and it concerns the dark lord Sauron. Sauron is as close to pure evil as one can get, using his dark influence to forge the One Ring and bind the other Rings of Power to it. Even losing his physical body didn't stop his ascent to power. Part of that ascent lies in the construction of the fortress Dol Guldur, also known as the Hill of Sorcery, where Sauron retreated to spread his influence.

Sauron Rose To Power in Dol Guldur and Manipulated an Elven King

Image via Prime Video

After Isildur destroyed his physical form during the War of the Last Alliance, Sauron's spirit roamed Middle-earth, eventually coming to the Elven forest Greenwood. He commanded his minions to build a fortress on the hill of Amon Lanc, where he spread his dark influence to Greenwood and transformed it into Mirkwood. He was able to do this thanks to the Elven king Oropher, who held a deep distaste for the neighboring kingdoms of Moria and Lothlórien and moved his people from Greenwood, unwittingly giving Sauron the perfect opportunity to establish his presence in the abandoned stronghold and corrupt the once-vibrant forest into a place of shadow and fear.

Moria and Lothlórien of those names will sound familiar to Lord of the Rings fans: Moria is the great underground city where the Dwarves made their homes, and whose mines would later act as home to the fiery Balrog, while Lothlórien was the residence of Galadriel — an elf who bore the Elven Ring of Power, Nenya. Oropher bore a grudge against Galadriel as her descendants, the Noldor, had enmity with his descendants the Teleri, while the feud between Dwarves and Elves was still burning bright. Oropher himself actually has ties to the wider Lord of the Rings trilogy, as he's the grandfather of everyone's favorite Elven archer Legolas! It's safe to say that Legolas more than made up for his grandfather's mistakes by joining the Fellowship of the Ring and helping put an end to Sauron's reign of terror.

Dol Guldur Appeared in the ‘Hobbit’ Movies