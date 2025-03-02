Fans of The Lord of the Rings movies — who watched Christopher Lee's Saruman die at the hands of Grima Wormtongue (Brad Dourif) and Sauron erupt after the destruction of the One Ring — may wonder what happened to these villains after the credits roll. Do their stories end differently from J.R.R. Tolkien's original high-fantasy epic? Of course, Tolkien's material differs from Peter Jackson's film adaptations in many respects. However, those who have read the books will be quick to note that the White Wizard and the Dark Lord ultimately suffer similar fates, even if the surrounding events change. Here's what you need to know about the respective endings of Sauron and Saruman...

Sauron Is Robbed of His Physical Form Forever in Tolkien's Lord of the Rings

Image via New Line Cinema

At the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, we get this epic conclusion where Barad-dûr collapses on itself and Sauron is defeated for good. The Great Eye explodes, and the armies of Mordor are imprisoned in the earth after a great quake splits the ground in two. It's a great moment, and we can see the looks of victory plastered across the faces of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Gandalf (Ian McKellen), and the others — at least, until Mount Doom erupts, and they assume the worst for Frodo (Elijah Wood). But how does this all happen in the books? Well, it's a bit different from what we see on the screen.

In Tolkien's original material, when the One Ring is destroyed within the fires of Mount Doom, Sauron (who was not a giant, flaming eye in the books, by the way) is forever robbed of his physical form. While this would not be the first time that the Dark Lord has been stripped of his power, it would ultimately prove the last. In the "The Field of Cormallen" chapter of The Return of the King, Gandalf proclaims that Frodo has succeeded, noting that "the realm of Sauron is ended!" As for what happens next, Tolkien further describes Sauron's defeat in this way...

And as the Captains gazed south to the Land of Mordor, it seemed to them that, black against the pall of cloud, there rose a huge shape of shadow, impenetrable, lightning-crowned, filling all the sky. Enormous it reared above the world, and stretched out towards them a vast threatening hand, terrible but impotent: for even as it leaned over them, a great wind took it, and it was all blown away, and passed; and then a hush fell.

According to Tolkien's lore, Sauron was stripped forever of his physical body and reverted to his Maia form, now characterized as a dark spirit that hovers over his claimed land. Though Sauron's eternal spirit continued on, he no longer had the power or the strength to influence the happenings of Middle-earth. Thus, like his master Morgoth before him, Sauron was left completely and utterly defeated.

Saruman's Fate Is Far More Tragic in the Books Than in the Movie