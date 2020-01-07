‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Robert Aramayo Replaces Will Poulter in ‘Lord of the Rings’

0

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has found its lead actor. While Midsommar and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch actor Will Poulter was originally set to spearhead the ambitious TV series, he departed for unspecified reasons last month. Now Deadline reports that Robert Aramayo has taken over the “young hero role” which is referred to as Beldor.

Aramayo is an up and coming actor with a role in the upcoming prequel The King’s Man and a scene-stealing turn in Mindhunter Season 2, but fans likely know him for playing young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. We didn’t see much of him there, but for him to land such a big role means he must have nailed his Lord of the Rings audition.

That leaves LOTR, so far at least, without a “name” actor—although that didn’t really hurt another fantasy series that just launched. The Witcher has been a smashing success on Netflix despite Henry Cavill being the only recognizable face on that series, so perhaps Lord of the Rings can skirt by on the franchise recognition alone and make stars out of its young cast. That’s kind of what Game of Thrones did, after all.

J.A. Bayona is onboard to direct the first two installments of the series, which will be shot before a hiatus takes place to map out and write the bulk of the scripts for Season 2. Amazon has already renewed Lord of the Rings for a second season despite not having shot a frame of footage for Season 1 yet, so they’re clearly bullish on this project as a key part of their programming going forward.

Expect more casting in the coming months as filming is due to begin later this year. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners.