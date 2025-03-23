While relatively close to J.R.R. Tolkien's original story, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy makes some noticeable changes, most obviously what's cut, from characters to entire storylines. However, plenty of changes were made in the adaptation process, for better or worse. In Tolkien's book, there are 17 years between Bilbo's (Ian Holm) 111st birthday and Frodo (Elijah Wood) leaving his home, but The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring makes it much faster. Of all the changes to the story, the rushed timeline of Frodo leaving the Shire doesn't seem so big. Tolkien's expansive world has a clear timeline, spread out over thousands of years. Condensing it by 17 fairly uneventful years doesn't alter too much in the big scheme of things, but it has a surprisingly large impact on Frodo and his relationships.

The Delay in Leaving the Shire Shows the Best of Frodo's Character

Throughout the trilogy, Frodo is influenced by the One Ring, making the central hero seem less…heroic. However, Frodo waiting in the Shire shows his strength as he resisted the Ring's corruption for 17 years. Beyond that, it's significant because it proves Frodo's intention to go on the quest. In the film, once he determines that Frodo holds the One Ring, Gandalf (Ian McKellen) rushes him out the door before the Hobbit really understands what is happening. However, the book gives him time. Gandalf advises Frodo not to take off immediately but to leave soon.

Reluctant to leave his home but understanding the quest's importance, Frodo establishes the timeline. He plans for months, making sure not to become the talk of the Shire, like Bilbo, to protect the secrecy of his mission. Frodo's intentionality changes everything by showing him contemplate the implications of leaving home and choosing to do so anyway. It's not a rash action of a young 33-year-old Hobbit (which is when Hobbits come of age) but the deliberate choice of a matured Frodo. In this version, Frodo isn't just thrust into the role of ringbearer by circumstance but willingly accepts the responsibility before starting his quest.

The Extended Timeline Changes Frodo's Relationships