The wait is almost over: Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power is set to premiere on 2 September. It will chronicle Sauron's rise thousands of years before the events of LOTR. Fortunately, despite this massive time gap, a few beloved characters from the main series will appear, like Elrond and Galadriel.

Although we've seen the trailer and some photos of the cast, we don't yet fully know what to expect from the new show. What is clear is that it will be different from Peter Jackson's vision. Fans might find this to be a fresh change of pace or pure sacrilege, depending on their point of view. But either way, the new series will only scratch the surface of the deep lore of Middle-earth. There's potential for dozens of shows. From LOTR subplots to other published novels to unfinished projects, JRR Tolkien's work includes many great stories that deserve to be adapted for the screen.

Young Aragorn in Rivendell

When Aragorn was two years old, orcs murdered his father. To keep Aragorn safe, his family spirited him to Rivendell. There, he grew up under the protection of Elrond. However, Aragorn was kept in the dark about his true identity as the heir to the throne of Gondor.

Aragorn's early years could make for a great coming-of-age story and a closer character study of one of fantasy's most iconic heroes. There could be adventures aplenty, with Aragorn learning to range, ride and fight in the elf lands, encountering all manner of magical creatures and peoples. A story about his youth could also document his early years with Arwen and his exploits as a ranger.

Sam as Mayor of the Shire

After the events of LOTR, Sam returned to the Shire to marry Rose Cotton. They had thirteen children, and Sam was eventually elected mayor. A series about his years attempting to keep order in the Shire could be very entertaining. Maybe a kind of fantastic Veep, with lots of comedy and political intrigue.

A famous scene from the books which never made it to the movies was the Scouring of the Shire, where the Hobbits fight to expel a horde of orcs and goblins that have overrun the Shire. A series about Sam could weave in some of these elements. Perhaps it could revolve around the Shire's last battle with a gang of orc stragglers roaming the countryside.

The Blue Wizards

There are five wizards on Middle-earth, although w only meet three in the movies: Gandalf the Grey (then White), Saruman the White, and Radagast the Brown, a hermit and nature-lover. The remaining two are the Blue wizards, Alatar and Pallando. Long ago they traveled to the distant east, and were never seen again.

A story following the journey (and ultimate fates) of the Blue wizards could make for a compelling story. At the very least, we'd get to see a fresh take one of fantasy's most enduring character types. Tolkien's vision of wizards draws on myths and legends like Merlin and Prospero, of course, but repackaged them for the 20th century, establishing the blueprint for the wizard in modern fantasy. Without Gandalf, there is no Dumbledore.

Beren and Lúthien

Lúthien was an immortal elf and Beren a mortal man. The two fell in love and had adventures together. But Lúthien's father did not want Beren to marry his daughter, so he set a near-impossible bride price: to win Lúthien's hand, Beren had to bring him one of the magical jewels from the crown of the dark lord Morgoth.

Beren and Lúthien play pivotal roles in The Silmarillion, and their stories also feature in a 2017 compilation of Tolkien's writings. In a parallel to Aragorn and Arwen, Lúthien chooses to become mortal so that she can be with Beren. Their story is partly inspired by Tolkien's own relationship with his wife Edith. In fact, the names 'Beren' and 'Lúthien' are inscribed upon Tolkien and Edith's graves.

The Children of Húrin

The warrior Húrin defends his land from the original dark lord Morgoth. But Morgoth captures him and tries to extract from him the location of the hidden elf city Gondolin. Meanwhile, Húrin's son, Túrin, is sent to be fostered in the elf lands. After an elf dies in an accident, Túrin flees into exile, beginning a quest that leads him to battle against the dragon Glaurung and Morgoth himself.

The Children of Húrin is a novel that Tolkien never finished, but which his son Christopher edited and completed in 2007. It's an epic saga of family and defiance, considered by many to be Tolkien's most heartbreaking work.

The Fall of Numenor

Long before the events of Lord of the Rings, humans prospered in a jewel of a city called Numenor. However, over time the Numenoreans rebelled against the god Eru Illavatar. In a rage, Eru destroyed the kingdom. Most Men died, and the survivors sought out Middle-earth to start afresh.

The legend of Numenor and its downfall was partly inspired by Atlantis. It also alludes to Biblical stories like Sodom and Gomorrah and the Fall of Man, as well as Milton's Paradise Lost. The cataclysmic end of Numenor could make for epic, dramatic TV.

The Founding of Rohan

One of the most beautiful settings in Jackson's films is the human kingdom of Rohan, with its golden fields and majestic horse riders. It was founded by Eorl, a young warrior. After a wild, magical horse killed his father, Eorl set out to find the animal. He finally tamed the horse, naming it Felaróf, thus beginning the era of the horse lords.

Eorl led his people in establishing Rohan, and played a key role by allying with Gondor in a great war. Eorl's path also crosses with Sauron's, meaning his story could make for an epic quest and deeper look at the culture and history of Rohan. WIth its great plains and galloping horses, the tale of Eorl could work as a kind of fantasy Western.

The Silmarillion

With its slow pace and dense descriptions, The Silmarillion is one of Tolkien's least-accessible books. This is a shame, since it contains some of his best storylines. A series could solve this by eliminating the extraneous details and focusing on the essentials.

The Silmarillion contains several stories, but the central one is the tale of the magical jewels known as the Silmarils. It's practically bursting with epic plot points: the awakening of the Elves, Morgoth's theft of the jewels, the destruction wrought by the giant spider Ungoliant, the battle between the Elves and Mordor. It would be a treat to see any of these realized on screen.

The Fall of Gondolin

Gondolin was a hidden city of the Elves which thrived for centuries. However, a massive battle against Morgoth and his armies reduced it to rubble. The story is explored in-depth in a 2018 book based on Tolkien's writings and edited by Christopher.

The last stand of Gondolin would certainly be a moving and action-packed story. The Elves fought bravely, but Mordor's forces were overwhelming, including not only orcs but dragons and balrogs. The Lord of the Rings films boasted impressive war scenes, and Gondolin would give the crew a chance to film an even bigger, more ferocious battle.

The Angmar Wars

The Angmar Wars were a drawn-out conflict between Men and the forces of Angmar, led by the Witch-king. The climax of the wars was the Battle of Fornost, where the human armies assaulted the Witch-king in his fortress, later joined by Elvish reinforcements. This storyline was explored in the 2006 videogame Battle for Middle-earth II.

A series about the Angmar Wars would be worth it purely for offering a deeper look at the origins and ways of the Witch-king, the leader of the Nazgûl and Sauron's second-in-command. He was one of the nine mortal men doomed to die, given a ring that trapped him a state of undeath. Seeing the Witch-king get his comeuppance was one of the pleasures of the Return of the King film, so a show about him could hopefully deliver that yet again.

