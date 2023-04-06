The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies are filled with war and conflict, as Sauron, Saruman, and the Orc armies attempt to take over Middle Earth. As a result many of the main heroes have to be great warriors.

Whether it's members of the Fellowship, such as Legolas and Gimli, or individuals like Bard the Bowman and Thorin Oakenshield, these great warriors strove constantly to defend their people and Middle Earth with their fighting skills.

10 Lurtz

As the Fellowship began their journey to Mordor, Saruman prepared his forces to intercept them. Rather than using regular Orcs, Saruman crossed them with humans to create the Uruk-Hai, using them as his personal army as he attempted to secure the Ring for himself.

Leading the band that attacked them at Amon Hen, Lurtz was a strong fighter, able to keep moving for days without rest. He was responsible for the death of Boromir, shooting him at close range with several arrows.

9 Bard

Image Via Warner Bros.

Laketown was a hard place to live, with most of its residents suffering from poverty and shortages. During their quest to the Lonely Mountain, Thorin's company was helped on their way by Bard, a Laketown bargeman.

Following Smaug's awakening, Bard defended the town against the dragon, using the Black Arrow, an ancient weapon, to bring down the beast. Following the town's destruction, he led the people of Laketown in the Battle of the Five Armies, despite having no formal military training.

8 Legolas

The only Elf in the Fellowship, Legolas's skills with a bow were invaluable to them. Like most Elven warriors, Legolas was strong, agile, and quick, easily outmatching his Orc enemies. During the Battle of the Five Armies, he defeated Azog's son Bolg.

Legolas would become central to the fight against Mordor, and in the Battle of Helm's Deep, he and Gimli had a contest to see who could kill the most Uruk-Hai, a contest which Legolas narrowly lost.

7 Thorin

The rightful King Under the Mountain, Thorin led a small band of Dwarves back to Erebor to retake it from Smaug. To complete this, he needed a 'burglar', who came in the unlikely form of Bilbo Baggins.

Thorin was a strong fighter, and was made even stronger by using the Elven sword Orcrist after finding it in a troll cave. His long-standing feud with Azog, the Pale Orc came to an end when they both died fighting each other in the Battle of the Five Armies.

6 Faramir

Image via New Line Cinema

While Faramir was often disregarded by his father in favor of Boromir, he played a large part in the war against Sauron. While his brother joined the Fellowship, Faramir stayed behind and commanded the armies of Gondor as a Ranger in Ithilien.

Despite his efforts, he never achieved his father's favor. In an attempt to win his respect, he led a suicide assault against the Orc forces in the captured city of Osgiliath, almost dying in the process.

5 Gimli

Image Via New Line Cinema

Like most dwarves, Gimli was a natural fighter. As a member of the Fellowship, he proved his fighting skills against enemy forces in Moria and Amon Hen, fearlessly tackling hordes of Orcs and Uruk-Hai.

During the war, Gimli took part in the major battles of Helm's Deep, Minas Tirith, and the Black Gate, fiercely swinging his assortment of battleaxes and taking down hundreds of foes.

4 Eowyn

Image via New Line

Brought up as a shield maiden of Rohan, Eowyn believed in the valor of war. Despite Theoden forbidding her from going into battle, she disguised herself as a Rohan soldier, riding with the Rohirrim to Minas Tirith.

When Theoden fell on the battlefield, she stood over her uncle, protecting him from the Witch King, and with Merry's help, she killed the leader of the Ringwraiths.

3 Gandalf

As a wizard, Gandalf was one of the most powerful beings in Middle earth, particularly after his rebirth as Gandalf the White. Despite his powers, he was no stranger to using a blade, wielding his Elven sword Glamdring with deadly efficiency.

In the War of the Ring, Gandalf became instrumental in the defense of Middle Earth, rallying the armies of Rohan and Gondor against Sauron's forces, and personally supervising the defense of Minas Tirith following Denethor's descent into despair.

2 Sam

Image via New Line Cinema

Samwise Gamgee was an unlikely hero, starting out as a gardener and ending his quest as a warrior. Despite having no training with a sword, Sam bravely tried to protect Frodo from the Ringwraiths on Weathertop.

Following the breaking of the Fellowship, Sam became even more important, fending off the giant spider Shelob, and charging alone into the tower of Cirith Ungol to rescue Frodo from the Orc forces there.

1 Aragorn

In many ways, Aragorn was the most powerful warrior in the Fellowship. As a Ranger, he had been brought up with the knowledge and experience needed to be both a great fighter and a great leader, and understood combat better than most.

He was at the forefront of the war against Sauron, leading the Fellowship after Gandalf's fall, and participating in many major battles. Using Anduril, he brought the Army of the Dead to Gondor's aid, wiping out the Orc forces in Minas Tirith.

