Throughout the history of Middle-earth, as written by J. R. R. Tolkien, many dark forces have come and gone, rising from the shadows to combat the free people of the world of Arda, only to be vanquished. Some of these, like many villains, are weak, cowardly, or just plain pathetic and pose very minor threats to the planet. On the other hand, plenty of truly dangerous foes have nearly destroyed entire countries and made a lasting impact in the lore.

These villains come from various places and possess various magical abilities, with some appearing in The Lord of the Rings films and others staying as passing mentions in the written works of Tolkien. However, they all have one thing in common: they are the strongest villains in Middle-earth and pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the entire world. They will be ranked based on their influence, the cruelty of their actions, and the reputation they have within the lore of Middle-earth,

10 The Witch-King of Angmar

Species: Nazgûl

The Witch-King (Lawrence Makoare) was initially human and ruled over the Northern realm of Angmar after receiving one of the nine rings bestowed upon humanity by Sauron. These rings later changed their bearers to the sinister Nazgûl, also known as the Ringwraiths. The Witch-King was the leader of this band of nine phantoms and was, fittingly, the most powerful of the bunch.

The Witch King stabs Frodo (Elijah Wood) with a Morgul blade at the skirmish at Weathertop, nearly killing him, and is the one that is by far responsible for the most deaths in the film trilogy; he even personally kills Théoden (Bernard Hill), the King of Rohan. He was called the Witch-King because of his usage of dark magic and was greatly feared due to his apparent invulnerability. The Witch King was one of Sauron's most trusted allies and is definitely one of the most memorable characters in the films, despite his meager screentime.

9 Saruman the White

Species: Maia

Saruman the White (Sir Christopher Lee) is the leader of the five Istari or wizards of Middle-earth. Initially a force of good, he defects to the shadow and becomes one of Sauron's most trusted allies. Residing in the small realm of Isengard, Saruman used his magic to create the Uruk-hai, a breed of orcs that were larger and stronger than normal and were invented for the purpose of war.

Saruman's power is immense, and he is one of the only humanoid beings who is actually able to defeat Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen). He does eventually meet a rather unremarkable end, but during the later years of his life, Saruman is one of the biggest opposing forces in Middle-Earth, with an army at his back and a magical edge giving him an advantage in his fight against the forces of light.

8 Ungoliant

Species: Great Spider

Ungoliant is the mother of the Great Spiders, which makes her the mother of Shelob, the monstrous arachnid that appears in The Return of the King. Shelob's lair is situated near the pass of Cirith Ungol, which derives its name from her mother. Think about how dangerous Shelob is, to the point that even orcs fear her. Now imagine her about ten times bigger and 100 times more dangerous; that's basically what Ungoliant was like.

Where Ungoliant came from isn't quite clear, but it is known that she was a frequent ally of Melkor. She also possessed a unique ability known as Unlight, which swathed her in a cloak of darkness and swallowed any and all light around her. This was an ability that was feared by all who encountered it, so much so that no living being could kill her. Ironically, Ungoliant did die because her hunger grew to the point that she had to devour herself. As far as the beings in Middle-Earth go, she isn't the most powerful, but her legacy of terror definitely established her amongst the most feared and malicious beings that Arda has ever seen.

7 Durin's Bane

Species: Balrog

Durin's Bane is the name of the Balrog encountered by the fellowship in the depths of Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring. Its origins are unknown, but it was given its name due to the fact that it killed Durin VI, a dwarven hero. Residing in the darkest pits of Khazad-Dûm, this beast of fire and shadow also gave Gandalf the Grey a run for his money and nearly killed the mighty wizard.

The goblins residing in Moria are clearly terrified of Durin's Bane and scatter at the first sign of it. Even Gandalf himself is noticeably frightened, as his first response upon hearing it is to prompt the rest of the fellowship to run for their lives. Gandalf was able to kill Durin's Bane at the cost of his own life, but that doesn't change the fact that this beast is a mighty enemy among the strongest that physically appears in the books and films.

6 Gothmog

Species: Balrog

Movie fans might know a different Gothmog, as this name was given to an orc who appeared in The Return of the King and is played by Craig Parker. However, this orc was created only for the movies and does not exist in the lore outlined by J. R. R. Tolkien. In truth, the original Gothmog was a Balrog that was born before the creation of Arda itself. Gothmog was the original Balrog and the Lord of all Balrogs created by Melkor.

Gothmog slew countless beings in the millennia leading up to his death.

Balrogs were certainly tough foes, but they could also be killed. Eventually, Gothmog was killed during the Fall of Gondolin in the year 510 of the First Age, so he really didn't last as long as some of Middle-earth's more powerful adversaries. Still, his position as Lord of the Balrogs and Captain of the fortress of Angband made him a feared being throughout the Elven kingdoms. He slew countless beings in the millennia leading up to his death and didn't need to resort to hiding in the shadows of the mountains as Durin's Bane did. Gothmog is a Balrog who wasn't afraid to show himself and do what he was designed to do: wage war, displaying immense shows of power and reducing several armies to ashes.

5 Smaug the Terrible

Species: Dragon

Smaug the Terrible (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the monstrous firedrake that serves as the main antagonist in The Hobbit films. After the dwarves hoarded a massive amount of wealth in their kingdom of Erebor, Smaug attacked the Lonely Mountain and ousted the dwarves from their stronghold, claiming the mountain halls and the treasure for himself.

Obviously, any being who is able to single-handedly destroy one of the mightiest dwarven kingdoms and wreak havoc upon Esgaroth in the years following is one of the most powerful creatures in Middle-earth. Not many other individuals can say that they brought an entire realm to its knees all on their own, especially given how the dwarves had an army behind them. One of the most badass movie dragons, Smaug is not only menacing but incredibly powerful, too, and has clearly marked himself as a force not to be trifled with.

4 Glaurung

Species: Dragon

Glaurung was the first fire-breathing dragon created, spawned in the depths of Angband by Melkor. Since he was the first, he is more of a wyrm and doesn't actually have any wings. But being bound to the earth didn't make him any less deadly; in fact, the power Smaug wielded in his talons was minuscule compared to Glaurung's. He participated in many of the Great Battles in the First Age but was ultimately killed by Túrin Turambar.

What Glaurung lacked in flight, he made up for in magical abilities. He was able to put people into a trance with his mind, and his blood could put people into a sort of coma if they came into contact with it. Glaurung may not be a very traditional dragon, but he still caused a huge amount of trouble for the beings of Middle-earth and the forces of light.