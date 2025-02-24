In J. R. R. Tolkien's extensive collection of writings, he described many characters of various different races. Different races of humanoids tended to prefer particular weapons. The dwarves preferred axes, for example, while the elves preferred swords and bows. With hundreds of characters and thousands of years of history, there are many who came and went of various skill levels, some of whom stood out due to their ability to fight.

Across various eras, from the inception of Arda to the events of the Lord of the Rings movies, many talented sword wielders walked the lands of Middle-Earth, slaying many enemies and servants of Melkor, becoming far more than any would have expected of them. These are the best sword wielders in Middle-Earth, who have earned their titles due to their feats in battle or their legendary reputations.

10 Éowyn

Species: Human (Rohirrim)

Éowyn (Miranda Otto) is a shieldmaiden from Rohan and the niece of King Théoden (Bernard Hill), the ruler of the country at the time of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Many of Éowyn's peers disapprove of her taking up the sword rather than staying away from battle like the other women, but Éowyn has no problem proving them wrong. Make no mistake: she definitely belongs on the battlefield.

She participates in the Battle of Pelennor Fields and kills many orcs, even besting an oliphaunt in the movie. During this climactic battle, she takes on the Witch-King of Angmar (Lawrence Makoare), a Nazgûl who successfully fought off Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) and killed countless people in the battle. Normally, a regular human standing up to this nine-foot-tall eldritch phantom would mean a death sentence, yet against all odds, Éowyn actually wins the fight and kills the Witch-King. Sure, she had a bit of help, but according to Tolkien's legendarium, she is literally the only being to ever have lived that successfully killed a Ringwraith. That alone speaks to her ability with a sword.

9 Aragorn II Elessar

Species: Human (Dúnedain)