The entirety of The Lord of the Rings lore is a complex and meticulously detailed world to understand. J.R.R. Tolkien, known for his mastery of linguistics, did not spare in his use of symbolism that connects his characters to the history of Middle-earth. However, few phrases in LOTR have sparked as much curiosity as "the crowns of seven kings." It is spoken only once, but it carries an air of mystery that has led long-time fans to debate its meaning.

In the extended edition of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2004), the ambiguous line is delivered by Saruman (Christopher Lee) when he stands defeated in the tower of Orthanc, facing Gandalf (Ian McKellen)and King Théoden (Bernard Hill). Trapped and desperate, Saruman attempts to regain control, lacing his words with mockery. Given that the phrase does not appear anywhere else in the books or the film adaptations, theories surrounding "the crowns of seven kings" reference the Dwarven clans or even the realms of Men, though none can confirm the exact origin.

Saruman Might Have Meant the Seven Crowns of the Dwarven Kings in 'The Two Towers' Book

Just after the Last March of the Ents in Jackson's The Return of the King, Saruman is seen atop of his tower of Orthanc in Isengard. With King Théoden, Legolas, and Aragon (Viggo Mortensen) at his side, Gandalf gives the evil wizard one last chance to cut ties with Sauron, to which Saruman taunts his old friend by saying, "What do you want, Gandalf Greyhame? Let me guess. The key of Orthanc, or perhaps the keys of Barad-dûr itself? Along with the crowns of the seven kings and the rods of the Five Wizards?" The quote was directly taken from The Two Towers novel (the chapter "The Voice of Saruman"), yet only half can be clearly interpreted.

Orthanc and Barad-dûr refer to the towers of Saruman and Sauron, and the rods of the Five Wizards relate to the staves used by the five Istari in Middle-earth. That leaves the most widely accepted theory of "the crowns of the seven kings" hinting at the Dwarves. The iconic opening scene in The Fellowship of the Ring shows seven dwarf-lords who were each given a Ring of Power by Sauron. According to Tolkien in The Silmarillion, there were seven Dwarven clans: the Longbeards, the Firebeards, the Broadbeams, the Ironfists, the Stiffbeards, the Blacklocks, and the Stonefoots. These clans were founded by the original seven Dwarves created by the Vala Aulë.

In the Second Age, Sauron forged the Rings to ensnare the rulers of Middle-earth under his control, but the Dwarves did not fall into darkness. However, their Rings intensified their greed, driving them to amass great wealth and, ultimately, leading to their destruction. Many of their kingdoms fell to dragons or internal fights, and the Rings themselves were lost over time. If Saruman’s phrase refers to these Dwarven kings, he is implying their crowns of influence—objects that Gandalf, in Saruman’s eyes, must secretly covet.

The Crowns of the Seven Kings Could Have Referred to Men of Middle-earth