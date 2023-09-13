Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the greatest achievements in the history of the film medium. While the fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work are notoriously passionate about the original text, Jackson was able to capture the essence of what made Middle-earth so unique.

While his adaptation of The Hobbit was not as highly acclaimed, the films are at least interesting in their own ways. All six films within the Middle-Earth universe have extended editions that add additional scenes and moments, but only a few drastically improve the quality.

6 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug was already a very long movie, as Jackson certainly took his time adding in segments with characters like Tauriel (Evangeline Lily) and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) that weren’t in the original source material.

Unfortunately, the extended edition of the second The Hobbit film doesn’t improve the film very much; it primarily extends existing sequences, such as the exploration of Mirkwood and Gandalf the Grey’s (Sir Ian McKellen) exploration into the Necromancer. However, the addition of Thorin’s (Richard Armitage) father, Thrain II (Antony Sher), did help explain his absence in the aftermath of the initial attack by Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch).

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is largely considered to be the best installment in the series. With its historic 11 Academy Award wins Return of the Kings holds the all-time record for the most Oscar victories alongside Titanic and Ben-Hur. It’s also an extremely long film that has been criticized for its occasionally lethargic pacing, and the extended edition only adds inessential moments that make the build-up ahead of the final battle at Mount Doom even longer.

However, there are some important moments that are absent from the theatrical version, such as the appearance by Bruce Spence as the Mouth of Sauron and the death of the evil wizard Saruman (Christopher Lee).

4 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies is easily the worst installment in the entire franchise; between Thorin’s “dragon sickness” and an overindulgence in computer-generated imagery, the third The Hobbit film was a massive letdown.

That being said, the R-rated extended edition actually changes the tone of the film entirely, as Jackson was able to add in more graphic content that felt like a throwback to his early work as a horror director. It doesn’t make the film much better, but it certainly makes it more interesting to see a film where digital blood squibs are flying into the audience’s face.

3 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is still the best film in The Hobbit trilogy because of its focus on the central character himself. While Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) felt like a supporting character within the other installments, the first film takes time to explore his time in the Shire and why he grows to respect heroes like Gandalf and Thorin.

The extended edition thankfully adds more great Bilbo moments, including an extended introduction to the Shire and more time spent with the diminutive Hobbit as he explores the Elven city of Rivendell. It’s also fun to see more of The White Council, which brought classic characters like Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), and Elrond (Hugo Weaving) back into the mix.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is the most tightly-paced film in the entire franchise. Despite being nearly three hours in length, the film flies by as Frodo (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd) are constantly on the run. The extended edition doesn’t detract from the narrative flow, but it does add some pivotal human moments that make the story more emotional.

The extended romance between Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Arwen (Liv Tyler) makes their separation more heartbreaking, and it’s interesting to see the gifts that Galadriel passes on to each member of the Fellowship.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

The theatrical version of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers had to rush through some of the most important moments in order to get to the epic battle of Helm’s Deep during the film’s conclusion. However, the extended edition of the film turns what felt like a thriller into a deeply moving examination of the cost of war. Moments like Eowyn’s (Miranda Otto) tribute to her departed brother and Treebeard’s (John Rhys Davies) reaction to the deforestation left behind by Sauron’s orcs make the tragedy of conflict even more crushing.

Most critical is the time spent explaining the backstory for Faramir (David Wenham), the heartbroken brother of Boromir (Sean Bean) who must decide whether to let Frodo and Sam go. Knowing that his father King Denethor (John Noble) denied him the chance to succeed makes Faramir a more likable character and sheds insight into his decision-making process.

