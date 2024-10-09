While others who played equally iconic roles in bringing to life Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, actor Hugo Weaving says he has no plans to return to Middle-earth for future Lord of the Rings movies. The wheels are in motion to see a new set of movies based in Middle-earth make it to screen and, with the Valar's blessing, we should get to revisit Rivendell and its brilliant lord, Elrond, whom Weaving has played through for six movies within the franchise. But not anymore.

Speaking in an interview with GamesRadar recently about his current project Slow Horses, Weaving addressed the possibility of ever returning to Middle-earth in the wake of new movies being announced. He reveals, "Personally, I’ve had enough of that. It was great being in New Zealand on and off over a ten-year period. I did then go back and work with the same team [director Peter Jackson and writer Fran Walsh] on a project called Mortal Engines which was going to be their next big franchise, but it died on its arse. So, I’ve had enough of Middle-earth I don’t imagine anyone would ask me to do it again."

The fantasy world that J.R.R. Tolkien built is unlike any other, with an array of fascinating characters and individuals, of which Elrond is one. Weaving's performance in the role is legendary, first emerging as the Lord of Rivendell in The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and in the subsequent productions, including The Hobbit trilogy. Regarding a prospective return, Weaving says even if he wanted a return to the role, Elrond's immortality presents a major hindrance.

"Elrond is meant to be immortal and I’m aging. Elrond is one of the few characters, I think there’s only three or four of them, who spans through The Silmarillion, Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit. But even when we went back to reshoot certain parts of Lord of the Rings, I was aware I was older than I was before. And shooting stuff on The Hobbit was starting to get slightly silly. I loved being a part of that franchise but I have absolutely no plans or desires to be a part of it anymore."

'The Hunt for Gollum' Might Become a Much Needed Reunion

Gollum (Andy Serkis) in the Lord of the Ring series

Very few franchises have enjoyed the enduring popularity of The Lord of the Rings, and it is no surprise that Warner Bros has opted to dip into the magic of Middle-earth once more. A pair of new films are being planned by the studio, with the first titled The Hunt for Gollum. One person who is certainly returning is Andy Serkis, who will reprise his role as the creature Gollum, also known as Smeagol, who will help determine the fate of Middle-earth. Serkis, beyond reprising his iconic role, is also set to direct the film. Co-stars Sir Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen have both expressed an interest to returning as the powerful, wise wizard, Gandalf the Gray and the Ranger of the North and future King of Gondor, Aragorn, respectively.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected in theaters in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

