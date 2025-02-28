It’s a great time to be a fan of The Lord of the Rings franchise, with the hit show Rings of Power recently being renewed for Season 3, as well as a new animated film, The War of the Rohirrim, beginning its run on streaming today. It was also announced last summer that Andy Serkis, who portrays Gollum in the original Lord of the Rings movies, would reprise his role in a new live-action film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which he would also direct. The movie had originally been set for release in 2026, but while recently speaking to TheDirect, Serkis revealed that fans are going to have to wait much longer for The Hunt for Gollum than anticipated:

"Yeah, it is not 2026. It was originally going to be December 2026. It is going to be December 2027. We are right at the beginning of the writing process. We will be prepping later this year. Prep takes a good chunk of time, six or seven months, and then we will be shooting next year. So, it backs into that December 2027 release date."

It’s certainly disappointing to hear that it will now be well over two years before the next live-action Lord of the Rings film makes it to the big screen, but the creatives involved deserve all the time required to make sure things like editing and visual effects are all up to snuff. Audiences can tell when a product is rushed through and debuted despite being complete, and The Lord of the Rings franchise and fans deserve nothing less than the best product, which director Andy Serkis is certainly going to deliver come December 2027. Serkis may be known for his roles in the Planet of the Apes franchise and Batman, but he’s also directed projects in the past, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the second installment in Tom Hardy’s superhero franchise. He also helmed Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, the 2018 adventure movie streaming on Netflix.

What Do We Know About ‘The Hunt for Gollum’?