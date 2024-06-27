The Big Picture The Lord of the Rings franchise is expanding with a new movie, The Hunt for Gollum, featuring Andy Serkis reprising his iconic role.

Serkis is set to direct his first movie in the franchise, focusing on untold stories in Middle-earth's vast history.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime film and the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series are also on the way, expanding the franchise further.

Within the creative sphere of movie making and storytelling, there is nothing quite like it - The Lord of the Rings. The written works of J.R.R. Tolkien are revered and rightly so, introducing readers to this complex, alternate reality that is Middle-earth. Peter Jackson adapted the book into a groundbreaking movie trilogy that is still revered decades later, as referenced by its return to theaters, where it enjoyed an impressive outing. Now, the stage is being set for yet another return to Middle-earth, with an entirely different storyline. The franchise is set to expand further with a new Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum and will feature the return of Andy Serkis to the iconic role of Gollum aka Smeagol.

Having played the iconic character in the original Jackson trilogy, Serkis is set to direct his first movie in the franchise. The Hunt for Gollum will see Jackson return alongside his writing partners, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. As pieces are being put together for the latest foray into Middle-earth, Serkis, via Popverse, discussed some details regarding the upcoming movie at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, highlighting a Gollum-centric storyline and a possible title change in the future. Adding that characters from the original trilogy could make a comeback in the upcoming project:

“The Hunt for Gollum is a work-in-progress title. It may not end up being called that. It’s going to very much be the world of Middle Earth according to Gollum’s experience of it. It is so early; it would be unfair to commit to anything at this point. But I will say that it will be a deep dive where we investigate Gollum’s character. There may be characters that we recognize that might be coming back. I’m not going to say who.”

The world built by Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings is vast and encompassing with many stories left untapped across the First, Second, and Third Ages. Describing directing the upcoming film as "a dream come true", Serkis revealed that the plan is to tell those untapped stories of this world. “We started to talk about this roughly about eight months or so ago,” the actor recalled. “They were saying, ‘Andy we really want to reinvigorate Middle Earth. There are so many fresh stories that we want to get involved with."

The Ever Expanding World of Middle-earth

Given that Gollum meets his end in the fires of Mount Doom towards the end of The Return of the King, this sets the time for The Hunt for Gollum long before the Fellowship ever convenes at Rivendell. This suggests that iconic characters such as Aragorn, Boromir, Gandalf and Legolas.could all make a return in some capacity, as Serkis suggests. Viggo Mortensen who played Aragorn in the original trilogy, seems interested if the storyline is right. "Sure. I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard," he said. "Maybe I'll hear about it eventually. I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise."

Beyond the making of The Hunt for Gollum, the Lord of the Rings franchise is set to expand even further with the upcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is set for a theatrical release later this year, and has Jackson attached as executive producer. There is also the second season of Prime Video's big-budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which takes place before the events in the movies and is set to premiere on August 29.

Serkis’ tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is due for release in 2026. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

