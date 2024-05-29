The Big Picture The return of The Lord of the Rings trilogy to the big screen is exciting for fans.

If Middle-Earth is your home, be it the grass-covered beauty that is the Shire, the wooden Rohanese capital of Edoras, or the glistening monument that is Minas Tirith — it is a fun time to be part of The Lord of the Rings. The original adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's work into the Peter Jackson trilogy is making a return to the big screens this summer. But beyond that, Warner Bros. have announced that it is developing a new Lord of the Rings film, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which sees Andy Serkis return as Gollum, and also taking a turn in the director's chair. This development suggests that certain characters from the original trilogy could make a return, including "a Ranger of the North," known to some by the name Strider, and to others, Aragorn, the heir of Isildur.

Viggo Mortensen embodied the character brilliantly in Jackson's work, bringing a certain regal feel to Gondor's would be king despite his mostly tattered appearance. Mortensen made his first appearance as Aragorn in The Fellowship of the Ring back in 2001, then The Two Towers in 2002 and finally, The Return of the King in 2003. While Mortensen didn't reprise the role in Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, the actor has, in an interview with GQ, addressed the chances of taking on the role in The Hunt for Gollum. Mortensen revealed he would be interested in becoming Aragorn once more. However, he stresses that the story has to be right, while factoring in his age. The actor said:

"Sure. I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard. Maybe I'll hear about it eventually. I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise."

Mortensen returning to his role as Aragorn has its pros and cons. Firstly, without prior knowledge of the plot for The Hunt for Gollum, Tolkien's appendices give us a clue. There is a twenty-year period while Frodo has the One Ring in his possession, Gandalf and Aragorn hunt down Gollum to stop the creature from informing the Dark Lord of the Ring's whereabouts. This suggests that Aragorn would be about the same age as he was in the trilogy, given how slowly the men descended from Numenor age. So Mortensen, now aged 65, might find it difficult to reprise the role being 20 years older than in the trilogy. However, recasting Aragorn might be a tall order, given how excellently Mortensen played the role.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' Is a Promising Story

Much of the challenges faced by The Hunt for Gollum stem from the fact that the upcoming film will presumably take place during the same time period as Jackson's trilogy. Other casting challenges might include Gandalf, who was portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen in the trilogy. And should the new plot somehow revolve around Rohan and its mighty king, Theoden, the recent sad passing of Bernard Hill, the actor who brought the Rohanese king to life, presents another challenge.

However, despite all these possible bumps in the road, Jackson is convinced that pursuing Gollum's story is the right way to go:

"The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic. I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike, because there's a little bit of both of them in all of us. We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn't have time to cover in the earlier films. It's too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected in theaters in 2026. The first season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video, ahead of the Season 2 premiere on August 29.

