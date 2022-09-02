The heroes and villains of Middle-earth wielded some of the most potent weapons on the continent.

There is often war throughout Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit. As a result, weapons form an essential part of the story. They are often given names by their owners and have important histories that make them legendary.

Many weapons are used throughout the Middle-earth sagas. Some, like the giant battering ram Grond, is intimidating and destructive, while others, such as Bilbo's sword Sting, are much smaller and seemingly unimpressive. Regardless of their size, these weapons have their place in Middle-earth history.

Black Arrow

When Bilbo (portrayed by Martin Freeman) sneaks into Erebor to find the Arkenstone, he accidentally wakes up Smaug. The huge dragon wreaks havoc inside the mountain before crashing through the doors and turning his attention to Laketown, destroying the settlement.

Normal weapons are useless against Smaug, with the only thing able to kill him being the Black Arrow, an heirloom kept by Bard the Bowman. The arrow's not just a powerful weapon; it's also a symbol of Bard's heritage, being passed down to him by his ancestors, who were once rulers of the city of Dale.

Grond

The orcs might not make the most elegant weapons, but they can still make some of the most powerful. One of them is Grond, the giant wolf-headed battering ram used by Sauron's forces during the siege of Minas Tirith.

The gates of the White City are built from mithril, one of the strongest and rarest metals in Middle-earth, and normal siege weapons cannot penetrate them. In the heat of the battle, the Orcs unveil Grond. The steel ram makes short work of the city gates, with its flaming head smashing through them and allowing the orc hordes to swarm into the city.

Orcrist

Although being captured and almost cooked by the three mountain trolls wasn't much fun for Thorin (Richard Armitage) and his party, something good did come out of it when they found the trolls' treasure hoard. Among the most important items found were the three Elven swords, Glamdring, Sting, and Orcrist, the "Goblin Cleaver."

Although initially reluctant to take it because of the animosity between elves and dwarves, the party is short of weapons, and Thorin eventually does at Gandalf's insistence. The sword is handy for the future dwarf king, and it's the blade he uses to slay Azog in their final battle.

Sting

Sting might not be the most impressive weapon in Middle-earth, but it is one of the most important. Bilbo finds it early on during his adventure and carries it with him for the rest of the journey, giving it the name "Sting." It's actually an Elven dagger, but it's the right size for Bilbo to use as a short sword.

Bilbo gives the sword to Frodo (Elijah Wood) when he leaves Rivendell with the Fellowship, and it becomes an essential weapon for Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) on their quest, with its ability to glow when Orcs are nearby being a useful feature. When Frodo gets paralyzed by Shelob, Sam uses the blade to drive back the giant spider, saving his life.

Witch King's Mace

During the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, the army of Mordor is commanded by the Witch King of Angmar (played by Lawrence Makoare), the leader of the Ringwraiths. The Witch King is not just a powerful sorcerer but a fierce warrior who does everything he can to make himself appear more terrifying.

After wounding Theoden (Bernard Hill), he begins a one-on-one duel with Eowyn, using a huge black flail too large for any average human to wield. It's an intimidating weapon to look at and can shatter Eowyn's shield and arm with a single blow.

Bow of Galadhrim

Like many elves, Legolas (Orlando Bloom) is a skilled archer, rarely missing his target, and his archery skills are invaluable during the many battles against Sauron's forces. When the Fellowship leaves Rivendell, he carries his own bow and arrows, brought with him from Mirkwood.

When the Fellowship passes through Lothlorien, Galadriel gives each of them a gift to help them with their quest. She gives Legolas the Bow of Galadhrim, a stronger and more accurate bow than his own, strung with a strand of elf hair. It's a deadly, powerful, and accurate bow, with Legolas even using it to shoot down a giant Mumak on the Pelennor Fields.

Glamdring

Like the other blades found in the troll cave, Glamdring is elvish in origin, with its name meaning "foe hammer." The sword becomes an invaluable companion to the wizard, and he carries it throughout the rest of his time in Middle-earth, putting it to good use in many battles.

Not long after claiming it, Gandalf (Ian McKellen) used his new sword to slay the Great Goblin and would later carry it during the Battle of the Five Armies. Possibly, though, Glamdring's most important fight would be the duel between Gandalf and the Balrog in the Mines of Moria, when the elvan blade proved strong enough to defeat the ancient demon.

Anduril

Anduril is a reforged blade made from the pieces of Narsil, the sword that cut the Ring from Sauron's hand. This history gives the sword a special place, and the elves kept it until it was reforged into Anduril and given to Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen).

Aragorn carries the blade as an important symbol of his claim to Gondor's throne. It forces the army of the dead to give him their allegiance on the condition that he releases them once their task is complete. It's also an important symbol of Aragorn's acceptance of his destiny. Once he agrees to wield it, he accepts his responsibility to become king of Gondor.

