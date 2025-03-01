After rewatching The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it’s easy to wish that there was more to the story. Sure, the books offer a lot more detail in terms of story and character than the films have time to, but even that remains a self-contained tale. Now that Warner Bros. is pursuing a series of stories to expand the Middle-earth universe (such as The Hunt for Gollum film and the anime prequel War of the Rohirrim), it's worth noting that there was once a time when J.R.R. Tolkien himself once pursued a sequel to his epic saga. Yes, you read that right, Tolkien did indeed work on a Lord of the Rings sequel before he died, one that he abandoned long before completion...

'The New Shadow' Would Have Picked Up Over a Hundred Years After The Lord of the Rings

Image via New Line Cinema

Considering that The Lord of the Rings is technically a sequel to The Hobbit, perhaps it's not surprising that Tolkien had ideas for another story set after Sauron's destruction and Aragorn's rise to power in the Reunited Kingdoms. Called The New Shadow, the tale was set at a time when Aragorn’s son, Eldarion, was the king, over 100 years after the War of the Ring (as well as after Aragorn’s death) in the Fourth Age. With the Elves gone and Men left to decide the fate of Middle-earth, the sequel would have uncovered a Satanic-like plot that dealt with certain Gondorians who became disillusioned with the peacetime post-the One Ring. Few still remember the War of the Ring themselves, and only folks like Borlas, who were children at the time, have even the slightest remembrance of it.

In total, Tolkien wrote only 13 pages, a single chapter, of his New Shadow manuscript, which would be published posthumously by his son Christopher in the pages of The Peoples of Middle-earth. This chapter follows a conversation between Borlas and a younger man named Saelon (a friend of Borlas' son Berelach). Borlas believes that evil still lies within the hearts of Men, comparing it to a "Dark Tree" of sorts. Saelon, however, shifts the conversation to the people, noting that many in Gondor have become anxious in a way they haven't since Aragorn was king. The term Herumor is referenced as well, though it's unclear what exactly it means other than being connected to the same dark cult Tolkien was planning to expand on. However, the professor never got that far, as he abandoned the project after only this single chapter.

Tolkien Didn't Believe a Lord of the Rings Sequel Was Worth Pursuing