Prime Video has released new character posters for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel series that’ll explore Middle-earth long before the hobbits found Sauron’s One Ring.

The multimillion dollar series is expected to draw inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien's literary work, but so far, Prime Video has been keeping the production under absolute secrecy. The new character poster follows the same trend by focusing on characters’ torsos and hands. Without revealing right away who is who in a cast with more almost 40 names already confirmed, Prime Video allows fans to do what they enjoy the most: look for cryptic clues and try to figure out by themselves which Tolkien’s tales the upcoming series is adapting.

The Rings of Power official synopsis teases that characters old and new will have to band together to stand their ground against an evil that threatens to cover the land. While some of these characters will probably be recast for the series, fans have been wondering if beloved actors from Peter Jackson’s trilogy could also return. The new character poster will definitely help in the search for clues, even if they still don’t reveal the whole picture.

Image via New Line Cinema

Set in the Second Age, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will go back to before Sauron used the One Ring to subjugate the free people of Middle-earth. The name of the series also indicates the prequel will deal with the creation of the Rings of Power and their use by dwarves, elves, and humans, centuries before hobbits became involved with great wars and the fate of all living things. As the official synopsis mentions an evil even greater than Sauron, fans expect the series to deal with Morgoth, a god-like Valar who tried to rule Middle-earth – and that had Sauron serving as his general.

The cast members who have been announced for the show include Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Joseph Mawle, Markella Kavenagh, Ema Horvath, Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers, Beau Cassidy, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Sara Zwangobani, and Sir Lenny Henry.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Friday, September 2 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly each Friday. Check out the new character posters below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

