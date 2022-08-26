The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power tells an epic story that fans of Peter Jackson’s films may already be familiar with. Prime Video's new adventure series takes place during Sauron’s first rise to power, in the Second Age of Middle Earth. Sauron’s creation of the One Ring, and his eventual defeat on the fiery battlefields of Mount Doom, is featured within the iconic opening sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

You may remember that this flashback sequence features a voiceover from Cate Blanchett. Blanchett plays the pivotal role of Galadriel, the royal elf whose angelic nature gives inspiration to Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his companions during their quest. Although Blanchett returned to the role for a brief cameo in The Hobbit trilogy, Saint Maud star Morfydd Clark will portray the younger version of the character in The Rings of Power. Galadriel’s history in Middle-earth goes back even further than you may realize. Beyond The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, she appears in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales.

Galadriel's Early Days Within the Middle-earth Timeline Are Explored in The Silmarillion

The Silmarillion isn’t an action-packed adventure in the style of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings, but it does establish a firm chronology of the fictional universe. Galadriel is born in an era referred to as the “Years of the Trees,” which takes place prior to the awakening of mankind in Middle-earth. A member of the Elven royal house of Finwë, Galadriel discovered that she had the ability to read people’s thoughts. Instead of using her abilities to gain political power, Galadriel made fair and just assumptions about people’s inner nature.

Galadriel marries the elf Celeborn (Marton Csokas), and they become the Lord and Lady of Lothlórien. Galadriel witnesses the forging of the original rings of power during Sauron’s campaign against the dwarves, elves, and men of Middle-earth in the Second Age. She is chosen to wear one of the three rings given to the elves, promising to use the ring for the power of good. We don’t know what adventures await her in The Rings of Power, but based on the initial teaser trailers, it appears that she will play an active role in leading the Elven forces.

The Younger Galadriel Is Eager to Take Part in Adventures

Image via Prime Video

In a 1973 letter published in The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author described Galadriel as being of “Amazon disposition.” She “bound up her hair as a crown when taking part in athletic feats.” Unfinished Tales states that she “looked upon the Dwarves also with the eye of a commander, seeing in them the finest warriors to pit against the Orcs.” The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay has said that the series will show a “young hot-headed Galadriel” who becomes an "elder statesman," promising she is “full of piss and vinegar and she’s got a sword that’s broken because she’s killed so many orcs.”

It will be interesting to see what events shape Galadriel’s worldview, as by the time of The Hobbit she has grown more reflective. Although Galadriel does not appear in Tolkien’s novel, Jackson included her in a supporting role in all three films. Galadriel has had distant prophecies about a “great evil” that is on the horizon. During the White Council meeting, she puts her faith in Gandalf the Gray (Ian McKellen) to investigate the Necromancer. She aids Saruman (Christopher Lee) and Elrond (Hugo Weaving) when they rescue Gandalf in The Battle of the Five Armies. Although Saruman claims that the Nazgul have been defeated, Galadriel is weakened by the battle and is unable to look into the matter any further.

Galadriel Helps the Fellowship of the Ring Reach Their Destiny

Before they meet in person, Galadriel and Frodo form a telepathic connection in The Fellowship of the Ring. She warns him that Boromir (Sean Ring) desires the One Ring, and will attempt to steal it. The influences of Christian literature are strong in Tolkien’s work. Although Galadriel is often believed to be a stand-in for a Christian angel, she shows agency within her role as one of Middle-earth’s leaders. Unlike Elrond, who casts his doubts on the merit of mankind, Galadriel has faith in the heroism of others. This is why she places her trust in Frodo to bear the burden of destroying the One Ring; even Galadriel cannot risk the temptations of its power.

However, Galadriel’s gifts to the Fellowship heal their wounded souls after Gandalf falls in his battle with the Balrog. Frodo is gifted with a phial of light, which comes to his aid at the end of the trilogy. After Gollum’s (Andy Serkis) betrayal, Sam (Sean Astin) uses the light to save Frodo from the spiders in Mordor. The rest of the fellowship also receive presents from Galadriel; Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) is honored to receive three locks of the fair maiden’s hair.

Galadriel also helps Frodo reach the ultimate end of his story. In one of the many endings of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Galadriel boards a ship with Elrond, Gandalf, Bilbo (Ian Holm), Frodo, and the other elves that have decided to leave Middle-earth. They recognize that the “Dominion of men” has begun. With Sauron defeated, the elves have no reason to be involved in human affairs. Galadriel also recognizes that Frodo has been so traumatized by his experiences in the conflict that he can no longer stay on the continent.

The Lord of the Rings is the story of hope. Tolkien imagined a fantasy world where the forces of different cultures could come together to confront the ultimate source of evil. Galadriel’s faith in the goodness of others is proven to be justified. Her enduring nature epitomizes the optimism of the Middle-earth universe.