We’re still some months away from the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon’s tent-pole series that takes us back to the Middle Earth. While the streamer is probably holding on to the big reveals for when the series is closer to its debut, there's still new information trickling in to hold us over until then. Today, two new series regulars have been announced, and we can expect to see them throughout the season. The series, which kicks off in early September, will center around the creation of the small, circular artifacts that ultimately made Sauron the biggest villain in Middle Earth. It will feature (much) younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

The two new characters revealed through the series’ official Twitter account are called Theo and Bronwyn. While both of them look human, we’ll have to wait for more images or their reveal on a trailer to be completely sure. Bronwyn is played by Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi, who How I Met You Mother fans might remember as Barney Stinson’s (Neil Patrick Harris) witty girlfriend in Season 6. Boniadi has also had recurring roles in high-profile series such as Homeland, Scandal, and Counterpart.

Theo is played by Tyroe Muhafidin, who’s landing his first major role in a TV series. The most interesting part of this character reveal is that Muhafidin’s character is holding a sword that is broken down at the hilt. From casual to die-hard fans of The Lord of the Rings, everyone remembers that the original film series starts off with Aragorn’s (Viggo Mortensen) ancestor Isildur (Harry Sinclair) getting his sword Narsil broken down by the big bad Sauron himself, with Aragorn later on inheriting the sword’s shards and putting it back together to fight the same villain.

However, it’s unlikely that this sword is Narsil, since Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set centuries before the events of the original movies and even The Hobbit film series. Isildur, however, will be featured in the story and is set to be played by Maxim Baldry (Years and Years). So maybe the scene is a quick easter egg in the series and Prime Video wants us to overthink it? Needless to say, it’s working.

Highly anticipated, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to become a milestone in terms of production: Season 1 will be the most expensive season ever produced on TV, with a budget of nearly half a billion dollars. All of it will be helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), who directs the first two episodes of the season and sets the tone for the entire series – which has already started production on Season 2.

Prime Video premieres Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2.

