We’re still seven months away from the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but Prime Video has partnered with Vanity Fair to release a lot more details of what we can expect from the upcoming series in terms of story, content, and – finally – some first look images. After debuting a series of posters last week that showcased, well… the hands of the cast, Prime Video has now decided that we’re worthy of seeing the full bodies of some characters.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to cover the Second Age of the Middle Earth saga – that means no Aragorn, Frodo, Legolas, or even Bilbo Baggins in the story. The Second Age is set thousands of years before, during the time in which the Rings of Power from the title were forged. We can expect to see some familiar faces, though.

The images provide a first look at Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who’s a lot different than we've become used to in previous trilogies. Thousands of years younger, she is now a warrior that has to go through thick and thin in order to become the legendary version of herself formerly played by Cate Blanchett. Also thousands of years younger is Elrond (Robert Aramayo), whose warrior roots will certainly be explored by the series. Aside from their separate shots, we also get a glimpse of Lindon, the elven kingdom. The third elf revealed in the images is Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), a new character created exclusively for the series. The archer elf is revealed along with Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) in the breathtaking set of the village of Tirharad.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also gearing up to give viewers a better look at Khazad-dûm, the subterranean dwarf territory through which the Fellowship of the Ring passed by briefly and had a lot of trouble that ended up with Gandalf (Ian McKellen) sacrificing himself in a fight with a Balrog. The prince and princess dwarves are also revealed in the images: Disa is played by Sophia Nomvete and Durin is played by Owain Arthur.

Highly anticipated, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to become a milestone in terms of production: season one will be the most expensive season ever produced on TV, with a budget of nearly half a billion dollars. The first-look images provide a behind the scenes look that showcase the magnitude of the production, as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) on set. Bayona directs the first two episodes of the series.

Should the project live up to its hype, it could rake in millions of new subscribers to Prime Video and become a flagship title for the streaming platform. We’ll get a better sense of what we can expect in terms of setting and tone this weekend, as the first trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts this Sunday during Superbowl.

Prime Video premieres Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2. Season two was already ordered and begins filming later this year in the United Kingdom – the first time a Middle Earth story will not be filmed in New Zealand. Check out the first-look images below:

