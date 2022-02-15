Co-showrunner Patrick McKay recently revealed new story details about Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), one of the main characters of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Galadriel first appeared in live-action in Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring as a serene Elf leader (Cate Blanchett) who shelters Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his fellowship after they escape the Mines of Moria. However, since the upcoming series is set thousands of years before the films, we'll get to see a "hot-headed" version of the character.

According to Vanity Fair, showrunners McKay and JD Payne wanted to explore Galadriel's life before she took the position of Queen of the elven Kingdom of Lothlorien. However, while the show is taking some liberties with J.R.R. Tolkien's body of work, like compressing centuries of different events into a single point in time, the idea of a warrior Galadriel actually comes from the original author's mind. In a letter from 1973, Tolkien compares Galadriel with an Amazon warrior and reveals that her name references her athletic endeavors. In the elven language Sindarin, Galadriel means "maiden crowned with gleaming hair," a nod to how she braided her hair into a crown to get more freedom during combat.

At the start of The Rings of Power, Galadriel will have to deal with the turmoil inside herself after surviving multiple attacks by the dark god Morgoth and his general Sauron. While she's still standing after a war that almost burned Middle-earth to the ground, she lost her brothers and friends trying to take Morgoth down, which only feeds her rage. As McKay describes the elven warrior, "she's full of piss and vinegar, and she's got a sword that's broken because she's killed so many orcs." McKay also teases how the series will deal with Galadriel's transformation into a peaceful leader. In Mckay's words, "this young hot-headed Galadriel…how did she ever become that elder stateswoman?"

Although Galadriel is usually depicted as one of the people defending Middle-earth from evil, the elven Queen has also coveted the power of the One Ring. In Jackson's original trilogy, we even get to see Galadriel tempted to take the Ring from Frodo and become a ruler of Middle-earth herself. That moment is deeply connected to the original lore, as in the History of Middle-earth Tolkien describes the One Ring as "all that Galadriel had desired in her youth." Since The Rings of Power will explore the creation of the One Ring and the ascension of Sauron to the position of the biggest threat to peace on Middle-earth, it will be interesting to learn if Galadriel tries to take the Ring for herself.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Friday, September 2, on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly. Check out the series official synopsis below.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

