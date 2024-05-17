The Big Picture In The Rings of Power Season 2, Galadriel faces a new purpose and threat, building anticipation for the return to Middle-earth.

Sauron's strength grows in the upcoming season, promising a darker and edgier tone with familiar characters facing new dangers.

Showrunners are already working on Season 3, and the new season will explore darker themes with a focus on character development.

It has been an exciting couple of days for fans of the world built by J.R.R. Tolkien in the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings. The famous Peter Jackson trilogy is getting extra days in a re-release in theaters, and Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is turning the attention of audiences back to Middle-earth with the release of a new trailer and new poster which featured the menacing Sauron (Charlie Vickers). In a new promotional video released by Prime Video teasing what is coming in the second season, cast members of the show reveal what is coming for their characters as Middle-earth faces a new, menacing evil.

The clip kicks off with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) revealing that in the coming season, Galadriel is "driven more by a bigger purpose" adding that the elven princess is getting more connected with Middle-earth and its peoples. Galadriel highlights that "Sauron is building his strength" in the coming season with Vickers who plays the menacing villain adding we're "going to see Sauron, out in the open making everything happen." Owain Arthur who plays Prince Durin IV says the character's relationship with his father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan) "has gone." Benjamin Walker who portrays High King Gil-Galad suggests that the "gloves come off" in the second season with Isildur (Maxim Baldry) adding, "there's alot of danger and excitement. But we're back in Middle-earth."

During the season finale of the first season of Rings of Power, audiences saw Galadriel realize she had been allied with Sauron all along, who had styled himself as a mortal, Halbrand. The season also saw the forging of the three rings gifted to the Elves by elven mastersmith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Sauron should, at some point in the coming season, meet with Celebrimbor and coarce him into forging the One Ring. Vickers' Sauron should sport a different look this season, leaning more into his elven nature.

The Creative Team For 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Close

While season two is yet to arrive, showrunners, writers and creators Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are already working on a Season 3. The coming season will see directors Charlotte Brändström, Louise Hooper, and Sanaa Hamri returning, with Brändström saying in an interview, that the new season is "going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven." Asides the aforementioned cast members, Rings of Power season 2 will see Markella Kavenagh, who portrays the lovable young elf Nori Brandyfoot returning, alongside Robert Aramoyo, Daniel Weyman, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. Joseph Mawl's role of Adar has been recast with Peaky Blinders star Sam Hazeldine. New cast members include Ciarán Hindes, Tonya Moddie, and Rory Kinnear.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29, and Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. Watch the clip above.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO