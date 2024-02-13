The Big Picture Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have a darker and more gritty tone.

The entire season is already filmed, but post-production may take a long time.

The series has been well-received by critics and may run as far as Season 5.

For Middle Earth fans, waiting for Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a pretty difficult task. At the same time, the scale of the series itself serves as an explanation as to why it takes so long to put such an ambitious project together. It’s taking shape, though, and in an interview to MovieZine, Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström decided to talk about some general aspects of the upcoming episodes, as well as the tone that the story will take from now on.

During the conversation, Brändström stressed that Middle Earth will start to look and feel a lot bleaker in the upcoming episodes. Of course, there’s still work to be done, but the director sounds pretty happy with what they’ve achieved so far. She stated:

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it's going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven. I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it's going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

Is Season 2 of 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Already Filmed?

Close

An interesting piece of information hidden in the comment is that Brändström lowkey confirmed that the whole season is already filmed. Of course, post-production of the blockbuster series might take up as much as a year to be completed, but it’s nice to know that one of the most important parts is done. It also makes sense that Rings of Power would go darker because Season 1 showed us we’re on the verge of seeing some dark forces take shape in the Middle Earth. If the previous movies are any indication, the tendency of the story is to get darker and darker as it progresses.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerhas been planned as a five-season story. Even though we can’t be sure it will make it that far, Amazon did invest a lot of money in the IP, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to see it through. So far, however, the series was well-received by critics – it currently stands at 83% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prime Video is yet to announce the expected release window for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

You can watch the interview with Charlotte Brändström below: