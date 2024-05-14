The Big Picture Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29, 2024, with a new trailer revealing Sauron's return to Middle-earth.

Season 2 promises a darker and edgier tone, with a focus on character development and intriguing villains.

The upcoming season will see familiar faces return, as well as introduce new characters to the epic story of Middle-earth.

Ever since Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ended its first season with what felt like several bombshells, fans have been eager to know how soon we can return to Middle-earth, and now we officially have that answer. At the Amazon Upfront Presentation, it was announced that Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on August 29, 2024. As if that weren't enough to get everyone excited, Prime Video also released the first trailer for Season 2, which teases a new darkness creeping over Middle-earth.

Or perhaps not all that new, as it's quickly revealed this darkness is none other than Sauron (Charlie Vickers), sporting a much neater, and more refined look — we will miss you, scruffy Halbrand. With the threat of Sauron quickly on the rise and infiltrating much of Middle-earth, the Elves, including Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), prepare to push back against the dark. But the dangers reach beyond the Elves as well, both across the sea to Númenor, and into the mountains to the Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm.

And then there are, of course, those titular Rings of Power. While Season 1 ended with three rings forged for the Elves. The trailer teased that this season might bring the seven rings forged for the Dwarves as well. That isn't the only familiar imagery we get in the trailer either, as things end on an ominous note, with a lush, green valley suddenly looking a lot more, well, Mordor-like.

What Do We Know About 'The Rings of Power' Season 2?

As if it wasn't clear from the trailer, Season 2 of The Rings of Power is about to get a lot darker. As director Charlotte Brändström said in an interview, the new batch of episodes are "going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven." The sentiment was echoed by Clark, who in an interview with Collider, singled out the villains of the season as being particularly interesting. While that's not a lot to go on at the moment, fans can rest assured that there's even more coming, with showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne already working on a Season 3.

In addition to Clark, Vickers, Aramayo and Córdova, Season 2 will see the return of Markella Kavenagh, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. New faces will include Ciarán Hinds, Tanya Moddie, Rory Kinnear, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Nicholas Woodeson, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Gabirle Akuwudike, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, William Chubb, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Check out the new trailer above.

