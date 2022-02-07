Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals fans won’t be the only ones cheering in front of their televisions during the Super Bowl. Those that have been long awaiting an official look at Prime Video’s upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will finally be getting their precious trailer during the landmark sports event.

The Rings of Power is slated for a global premiere on Prime Video on September 2, and since its debut announcement, the series has kept fans on the edge of their seats awaiting first looks and sneak peeks. So far, on January 19, the marketing team dropped the title of the soon-to-be show, before unveiling twenty-three individual character posters which showed off the hands of the central cast two weeks later.

Those featured in the posters, set to lead the quest for ultimate power, are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Rings of Power will take place thousands of years before the perilous journey of Frodo and the rest of the Fellowship of the Ring in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. So far, the first season of the anticipated prequel series has forced Amazon to dole out a whopping $465 million — and that doesn’t even count the extra $250 million they paid Tolkien’s estate for the rights to the new project.

Although this seems like a large sum of money, the gamble may be worth it. If the fresh installment of the fantasy series brings in as much cash as the films from the early 2000s did, Prime Video stands to make back their money and then some — or a lot.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners for The Rings of Power, and will also serve as executive producers alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchinson, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado, and J.A. Bayona, the latter of whom will also direct alongside Charlotte Brändström and Wayne Che Yip, who also joins in as co-executive producer. Christopher Newman will produce.

Whether you’re a football fan, a Lord of the Rings fan, or lie somewhere in the crossover section of the Venn diagram, you’ll want to tune into the big game on February 13 to catch the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

